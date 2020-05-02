Both Superstars had MITB qualifiers

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown! We're only a week away from the Money in the Bank PPV and it seems as though the card for the event has begun to shape up.

The central stories of the night on SmackDown were the two Money in the Bank qualifying matches, the first of which saw Mandy Rose take on former winner Carmella, while Otis had a WrestleMania 36 rematch against Dolph Ziggler.

While it certainly wasn't the best episode, there was a lot of progression that happened and WWE did enough to build a reasonable amount of hype for the MITB ladder matches, which we learned will be taking place at the same time.

That's right. The men and women's Money in the Bank ladder match will be happening at the same time. While we're not exactly sure how it's going to work, it'll be interesting to see them try something different.

Let's jump right into the things WWE subtly told us on the penultimate SmackDown before MITB 2020:

#5. A new feud is finally set to begin

Michael Cole was careful this week

Sheamus has been involved in a series of squash matches since his return this year, with the most notable names being Shorty G/Chad Gable and Apollo Crews. Post-WrestleMania, that's continued to happen, but it's been clear for over two weeks now that the next feud in line for Sheamus is the 3-time WWE World Champion Jeff Hardy.

Michael Cole had a habit of bringing up Jeff Hardy as soon as Sheamus finished his match, leading to The Celtic Warrior feeling infuriated. Jeff Hardy's return was officially announced for next week and this time, Sheamus made sure to stick around to find out. He teased a confrontation next week.