5 things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Big mistake made with Miz vs Wyatt feud, Off-screen "romance" turned into storyline (December 6th, 2019)

Rohit Nath Top 5 / Top 10 07 Dec 2019, 09:24 IST

So that was an interesting episode of SmackDown. It started off pretty great and the ending...not so much. But we'll get to that in a bit. Either way, it was good in the sense that there was quite a bit of storyline and character development, with a new and unexpected feud emerging out of nowhere.

There was only one women's segment on the night (not counting the squash match) and one women's match but it was, of course, the most important one of the night. Alexa Bliss vs Mandy Rose was quite an interesting match and it was fun to see Alexa Bliss play the babyface to Mandy Rose's heel character.

Though this was by no means the greatest episode of SmackDown, it was not a slouch of an episode either. Here are a few major things that WWE subtly told us on Friday Night SmackDown - the penultimate episode to TLC.

#5. An old feud for The New Day

The Revival won a fantastic Fatal-4-Way elimination match to earn the right to face The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at WWE TLC. They had to go through three other opponents in The Lucha House Party, Heavy Machinery (who were so over) and Mustafa Ali & Shorty G.

It was a good, fast-paced match-up that had some fun spots such as Otis and the caterpillar, but at the end of the day, the right team won and it was The Revival. We're going to be seeing an old feud for The New Day, but if they have a good stipulation added to it, we could end up seeing a match that legitimately steals the show.

The two teams have great chemistry together and you would think that they would be the perfect candidates to open the show.

