Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. This was one of the best episodes in the pandemic era and it was despite the fact that there was no Braun Strowman and the Universal Championship nor was there Bray Wyatt.

Even without the two top stars, the Blue brand did a great job in the build to Backlash, setting up several interesting feuds, new storylines, and more. The opening segment was a shocker, with Jeff Hardy involved in a DUI with Elias as the victim. We'll get back to that later, but we're going to start with the announcement of a BIG debut!

#5. Matt Riddle - the next face of Friday Night SmackDown?

It's about time!

We haven't been this excited about an NXT Superstar's move in a while. If you follow NXT, you'll know that Matt Riddle faced Timothy Thatcher in a "Fight Pit" match, where Kurt Angle was the special guest referee.

Thatcher would beat Riddle by making him pass out, seemingly concluding The King Of Bros' run with NXT. It was Kurt Angle who had a cameo on SmackDown to announce that Matt Riddle will be joining the Friday Night SmackDown roster.

He even declared Riddle to be the "next face of Friday Night SmackDown" and that could end up being WWE's intentions, no matter what the rumors are about "backstage" heat.

While he possibly moved to SmackDown because of issues with Brock Lesnar, we hope that he ends up succeeding. He certainly has all the potential in the world, but we have to wait to see whether that potential is squandered or not. We've been hopeful about countless NXT stars appearing on RAW and SmackDown.

With Riddle being an allegedly polarizing figure backstage, it'll be interesting to see how his run goes.