5 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Possible spoiler on MITB ladder match, Major twist to happen in Strowman-Wyatt feud? (May 8th, 2020)

The go-home episode of SmackDown

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown! It was the go-home show to Money in the Bank 2020 and unfortunately, it wasn't the strongest one. SmackDown has faced its share of problems since moving to FOX, but there seems to be a lack of overall star power that's affecting the show.

Granted, the ongoing pandemic means that there's only a limited staff and roster to work with, so WWE has to make do with what they have. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn is one name who reportedly stopped appearing in TV tapings post-WrestleMania because he didn't want to - and his request was granted.

Either way, WWE's build to Money in the Bank 2020 is officially over and it looks like it's going to be a fun PPV to watch. There have been stronger MITB cards over the years, but there has never been one as unique. Let's get right into it:

#5. The main event implications

Daniel Bryan and King Corbin

The main event of SmackDown featured a six-man tag team match, where King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro teamed up to face Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak, and their 'mystery' partner Otis.

As you noticed, half of the contestants made up 50% of the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. As is tradition, there needs to be an attempt to ascend the ladder and grab the briefcase as a promotional shot for the PPV.

Corbin picked up the win for his team after pinning Drew Gulak, but the action didn't stop there. It led to an extensive brawl where Corbin constantly tried to ascend the ladder, only to get stopped by Daniel Bryan and Otis.

He managed to clear the ring and grab the briefcase to close the show, which virtually guarantees that he won't win on Sunday. Daniel Bryan seems like the only realistic option from SmackDown, but him winning it doesn't make too much sense at this juncture. WWE may have spoiled the possibility of a SmackDown star winning.