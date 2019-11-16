5 things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Reason for change in Universal title look, Potential spoiler for Survivor Series match (15th November 2019)

Rohit Nath

Roman Reigns with Ali and Shorty G

Friday Night SmackDown this week is officially in the books, which means that there's only one full week of WWE programming left before Survivor Series. That's a good 6 hours of content and 6 hours in five days to build to WWE's fourth-biggest PPV of the year.

We've noticed that this year's build has been more invasion-heavy than usual, primarily due to the addition of NXT. Superstars from the yellow brand have been busy, jumping from brand to brand and even jumping superstars from behind and causing havoc wherever they go.

They have, of course, got their receipt at Full Sail University but we can't recall previous years having more than 1-2 invasions in the build. Either way, tonight wasn't just about invasions.

There was the build to the PPV and some fresh faces and new changes that took place. Without dragging it on much further, here's what WWE subtly told us on SmackDown this week!

#5 The rebranding of the SmackDown title

Bray Wyatt with a magic trick

Bray Wyatt, at the start of the show, pulled off a magic trick where he turned the red color Universal Championship blue. While our reaction was skeptical at first, the title honestly doesn't look as bad as we thought.

To begin with, the red title never looked great - it's just that we got used to it. Now that the title has changed brands (similar to the WWE and World Heavyweight title switching in 2005), why would WWE or FOX want to keep a red title?

The reason for the change in the appearance was purely for branding purpose and it makes sense since the Universal title will be the main one on SmackDown for years to come. With that said, we can understand the criticism of the laziness of the title.

