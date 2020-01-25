5 things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Royal Rumble main event possibly spoiled, stunning end to Fiend contract signing

Welcome to this week's edition of 5 things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. It was the go-home show to the Royal Rumble 2020 and we're not going to lie - it wasn't easy to watch. While we've seen weak episodes on the blue brand before and the build to the Rumble hasn't been that great on the blue brand side, the episode was exceptionally bad.

The big issue was that it started with an overly long six-man tag team match that occupied a quarter of the whole show. When you have one match dragging on that long, you're not getting off to a good start.

Unfortunately, it didn't take off then, but that doesn't mean that there weren't any interesting points to note. Despite the lack of storyline or overall character progression, there were a few things WWE subtly told us on the show.

#5 The six-man tag team opener gave away the Royal Rumble

A match that went on way longer than it needed to

We can't emphasize enough how much the six-man tag team opener affected the momentum of the show. It's okay to have long TV matches on occasion - but only when it serves a purpose.

When Seth Rollins had his Gauntlet match in 2018 and Kofi Kingston in 2019, they went over an hour but it ended up serving a purpose at the end. This was more of a filler match where The Usos and Roman Reigns defeated King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode.

Jimmy Uso was even escorted out but returned to pick up the win for his team. It essentially confirmed what Tom Colohue said about Roman Reigns losing to Baron Corbin at the Royal Rumble and then going on to win the Men's Rumble match.

