5 things WWE subtly told us on the RAW after WrestleMania 36: Paul Heyman makes brilliant backstage move, 14-time Champion set for big character change? (April 6th, 2020)

An unexpected legend made an appearance after WrestleMania 36.

A big debut was marked with a big victory on the RAW after WrestleMania 36.

The RAW after WrestleMania

Welcome to 5 things WWE subtly told us on RAW! It was the RAW after WrestleMania, which is normally considered the best episode of WWE's Flagship show throughout the year. This year, of course, was different given the prevailing circumstances, but WWE put in a decent effort to the show.

Unfortunately, there wasn't as much storyline progression on the show nor much of a direction of where things are going, but it's still an exciting time to be a fan. From character changes to debuts to unexpected title challengers, here are a few things that WWE subtly told us on the RAW after WrestleMania 36.

#5 Paul Heyman makes a brilliant pairing

A successful outing for the two superstars

Ricochet and Cedric Alexander are two promising young Superstars on RAW with a lot of potential. It may not always be recognized by the higher-ups, but Paul Heyman seems to have put continuous faith in both superstars.

Cedric Alexander has hardly been featured on TV for the last five months or so, while Ricochet lost a significant amount of momentum after losing to Brock Lesnar in less than two minutes at Super ShowDown 2020.

WWE confirmed on RAW that Alexander and Ricochet are now a tag team and their first outing as a team post-WrestleMania 36 was against Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. They defeated the two and look to be set for a tag team push.

We like this move because it appears as though there isn't a spot for them as singles stars just yet. Their time to break off will eventually come, but we hope that this is a long-term tag team that has a lot of Championship success. They could turn into one of the most popular teams in WWE.

And when the time comes, they'll have a breakout storyline waiting to happen.

