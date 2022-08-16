5 Things WWE Subtly told us on RAW: 2 former champions are getting pushed by Triple H, Huge plans for returning superstar in a mysterious storyline?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. It was another excellent episode under the new creative regime. As the changes continue to show, the show continues to impress.

It was good from start to finish, although we will question the decision to put Theory vs. Dolph Ziggler as the main event over Bobby Lashley vs. AJ Styles. Apart from that, and less focus on the RAW Women's title, there were a lot of good things that happened on the show and certainly a lot of storyline progression.

So what did WWE subtly tell us on RAW this week? Keep reading to find out:

#5. Kevin Owens is set to be a major World title player going forward

Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre had the best portion of the show on RAW this week. It was a surprise to see McIntyre on RAW as it was his day off. McIntyre stated that he was appearing on the Red brand to scout new competition and pitched some matches against Ciampa, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, and Karrion Kross, etc. as potential opponents.

He only said McIntyre vs. Owens after the latter came out, leading to a great back-and-forth promo between them. The promo had a lot happening and McIntyre revealed that reports of his back injury are true but that it was a result of carrying the company on his back.

Owens also announced his intention to challenge for the Undisputed Universal Title after the Clash at the Castle. While he may not be the first challenger for the title immediately after the show, this was a clear indication that he will be utilized as a main event star going forward.

#4. The push of Ciampa continues on RAW

This week on RAW, Ciampa and The Miz teamed up to face Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander. It was a solid match that saw the babyfaces nearly pick up the win, but it was Ciampa who ended up getting the victory for his team.

His role continues to grow in importance. From being somebody who was randomly paired with The Miz, WWE is now using The Miz to help gradually elevate Ciampa. This win was the continuation of his push, and we are interested to see where it goes from here.

#3. The intriguing Dexter Lumis story on RAW

No car crashes this week, but Dexter Lumis was there. In an intriguing moment during the US Title match, Lumis was seen jumping ringside while The Miz looked on slightly perplexed.

It took security to restrain him, and that ultimately led to him being taken out. We love how they are gradually introducing Lumis to the WWE Universe through these short-burst moments that are just about enough to keep fans hooked and interested in the storyline.

While Lumis' screen time was limited this week as well, one thing was subtly hinted at - that WWE has big plans for the returning star.

#2. The opening segment of RAW set up a predictable outcome for next week

While the episode of RAW as a whole was solid, we saw yet another segment where Rey Mysterio was beaten down. The Judgment Day cut a promo ahead of the big Edge vs. Damian Priest match in Toronto next week, and they were met by a sneak attack from the WWE legend Rey Mysterio.

While Mysterio was getting the better of them, he would eventually suffer a beatdown after Rhea Ripley used herself to ensure that he wouldn't attack a woman, allowing Finn Balor and Damian Priest to recover and beat him down.

This was essentially a subtle way of saying that Edge is going to win on RAW next week.

#1. Bobby Lashley's reign isn't ending any time soon

The All Mighty era continues. In yet another fantastic defense of the United States Championship, Bobby Lashley defeated AJ Styles to retain his title. While The Miz and Ciampa interfered, it wasn't enough to cause an impact or title change.

Overall, the finish was a clean one and it made Lashley look great and Styles looked strong even in defeat. One thing was made very clear from this, Lashley's title reign isn't ending anytime soon.

Edited by Neda Ali