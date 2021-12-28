5 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW: 7-Time Champion turns face after 2.5 years, Huge break-up teased for WrestleMania 38? (December 27th, 2021)

Welcome to the final edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW for 2021. It was the final RAW of the year, and the final live episode of WWE TV, as SmackDown is set to be more of a highlights show.

There were a lot of superstars absent this week, meaning that even the main feuds for Day 1 were only seen through highlight packages - such as the title feud between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan.

It also meant that advertised matches were canceled, and things seem to be a bit messy in the current state of things. PWInsider even reported that Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard, Kevin Dunne, and Adam Pearce among other backstage figures weren't present for the show.

Either way, the company put out their best efforts with what they had, and this was what was subtly told to us this week on RAW:

#5. AJ Styles and the abrupt changes on RAW

The good news for AJ Styles fans is that the two-time world champion has officially turned babyface again. It's been over two-and-a-half years since we have seen Styles as a babyface, and this seems to be the start of another run.

Some of his biggest successes in the promotion came as a babyface between 2017 to 2018 - where he became the longest-reigning WWE Champion in SmackDown history.

This time, the babyface turn might be used to help get Omos over, but the match that they were scheduled to have on RAW this week was delayed. Without any explanation, the giant was one of many superstars who were absent despite being advertised.

Instead, AJ Styles was confronted by Grayson Waller from NXT - the man who he met last Tuesday when he jumped to NXT 2.0 for a rare special appearance. The interaction with Waller was cut short when Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez interrupted him.

While Styles was seemingly set to take on another giant in Commander Azeez, the decision changed in the last second and he then faced Crews instead. Using a full-fledged babyface moveset, The Phenomenal One won with the Styles Clash - a move he hasn't used in quite a while.

Either way, one thing is certain - AJ Styles is now a babyface, and although he could lose to Omos when they face off next, it will be interesting to see the direction that is taken with him on the red brand.

