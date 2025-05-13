5 Things WWE subtly told us on the RAW after Backlash 2025

The aftermath episode of Backlash 2025 for WWE RAW concluded tonight. The show witnessed significant development for the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event. The company has announced a major tag team match in which Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker will clash against Sami Zayn and CM Punk.

In this article, we will discuss five things WWE subtly told us on the RAW after Backlash 2025.

#5. Logan Paul will be losing at WWE SNME

Logan Paul and Jey Uso are scheduled to face each other in a World Heavyweight Championship match at the forthcoming SNME. However, with the inclusion of Gunther in the mix and the lack of build for the Logan and Jey title match, WWE has subtly confirmed that the YouTuber will be losing at the special event.

Further, as the Ring General revealed that he will face the winner of the Logan and Jey match, this raises the YEET Master's chances of emerging as victor. Both the social media star and the Imperium leader are villainous stars.

Triple H usually avoids the dynamics of heel vs heel in a World title feud. This is why Jey Uso holds a firm chance to retain the title against Logan Paul.

#4. Sami Zayn might betray CM Punk

Fans have speculated about Sami Zayn's heel turn since he confronted the YEET Master on RAW after WrestleMania. Recently, Zayn and Punk have seemingly formed an association to tackle the Visionary evil group.

However, with the growing tensions between them, it's possible that Paul Heyman may pull an unexpected move when he makes Sami betray the Best in the World. It's crucial to note that Sami and Seth were close friends on the Red Brand. This is why the former Royal Rumble winner initially offered Zayn to join hands with him.

Also, in the past, Punk has stated that the Honorary Uce is not on his level. This subtly hints that the former IC Champion may soon betray the Second City Saint.

#3. Rhea Ripley vs IYO SKY on the cards

Rhea Ripley and IYO Sky secured the victory over Roxanne Perez and Giulia in the main event of RAW. Post-match, Mami made it clear that she intended to capture the Women's World Championship again, raising tensions between the two babyface stars.

Meanwhile, this confirms that WWE plans to hold the Genius of the Sky vs the Eradicator showdown soon.

#2. Roxanne Perez could join the Judgment Day on WWE RAW

WWE has already hinted at the breakup of Roxanne and Giulia, which hints that the company will soon be booking both stars as individuals in the main roster. When Jey Uso was entering the RAW as World Champion, fans noticed that Perez was engaged in a secret conversation with Finn Balor.

Even last week, the fans' eagle eyes captured this hidden conversation, which subtly hints that the young female star may soon join the villainous faction.

#1. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller might soon break up

Over the past few months, there have been visible tensions between Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. Last week, when Sheamus returned, Waller put the former United States Champion in front to take the beatdown.

This week, Austin Theory announced that Grayson will be getting a shot to face the Celtic Warrior next week on WWE RAW. The announcement wasn't loved by the Australian star as he has no intention to clash against the former World Heavyweight Champion.

All this development indicates that the breakup of the A-Town down under is on the horizon and will take place anytime soon.

