Jey Uso to be pulled from Saturday Night's Main Event after what went down on WWE RAW? Exploring why it’s possible

At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Jey Uso will lock horns with Logan Paul in a World Heavyweight Championship match. The YEET Master also made his presence felt on RAW tonight when he initially rescued CM Punk and Sami Zayn from the assault by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker.

Ad

Later, on the show, the YEET Master cut a promo where he was interrupted by Gunther, who made a major declaration. The Ring General revealed that he will face the winner of the Jey vs. Logan SNME match on the June 9 episode of the red brand.

Following this, the Samoan Twin was attacked by Breakker backstage. Later, The Best in the World and the Honorary Uce arrived to check on the World Heavyweight Champion. This attack from Bron has raised the possibility of Jey Uso being pulled from Saturday Night's Main Event due to injury as part of the storyline.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Seth Rollins and Breakker were engaged in a backstage segment before this attack, during which Rollins whispered something in the ear of the Dog of WWE. Later, the former NXT Champion launched this attack on Jey, seemingly confirming that The Visionary is the real mastermind behind the assault. It's important to note that the injury will merely be part of the storyline and is not related to a real-life injury.

Though this article is based on an assumption, it still holds slim chances of unfolding, especially with WWE not having a proper build for the Logan vs. Jey showdown. This would further fuel the rivalry between Seth Rollins' alliance and the Samoan star.

Ad

Has WWE already made a major mistake with Jey Uso as World Champion?

The YEET Master captured the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. Jey Uso won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match to gain the title shot, and his victory resulted in a massive positive reaction from the crowd.

However, since the victory, Jey hasn't felt like a World Champion at all. Even WWE has made a major mistake by having him get engaged in multiple feuds at once.

Ad

As of now, The YEET Master is engaged with Logan Paul, Seth Rollins' alliance, and now with The Ring General, too. Though the inclusion of the Imperium Leader makes sense, a match against The Maverick feels unnecessary.

Expand Tweet

Also, the YouTuber wasn't part of the recent RAW for a build for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, which lowers the worth of their upcoming match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More