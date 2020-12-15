Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW! It was a solid episode, but it wasn't without its flaws. The first half of RAW went smooth, but the second half had a bunch of ups-and-downs.

The central storyline was AJ Styles' pursuit of the WWE Championship, but there were returns and some interesting feuds happening. The Miz and John Morrison defeated Keith Lee in a handicap match, but that aside, most of the episode was relatively consistent.

It was a good RAW to have right before TLC, and it will be interesting to see how the matches play out. Without dragging it much further, here's what WWE subtly told us on RAW!

#5 Jaxson Ryker re-debuts on RAW with a new ally

RykerMania is running wild!

Jaxson Ryker made his return to WWE programming for the first time in half a year, this time on RAW. If you recall, he debuted on SmackDown after WrestleMania 36 as a part of the Forgotten Sons (alongside Wesley Blake, and Steve Cutler). However, one controversial tweet was all it took for WWE to take him along with the other two out of television.

Since Blake and Cutler are now aligned with King Corbin on SmackDown, Jaxson Ryker will be on RAW, aligning with Elias. The former 24/7 Champion introduced Jaxson Ryker, who proclaimed that his life was changed by his music.

There wasn't too much to the segment, but R-Truth, Akira Tozawa, and Gran Metalik interfered and were on the receiving end of a beatdown by Jaxson Ryker. It wouldn't be surprising to see this newly-formed alliance end in favor of a Jaxson Ryker singles run on RAW.

It's probably a better decision to make, but an ally for Elias on RAW, for the time being, isn't the worst idea.