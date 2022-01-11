5 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW: "Disgraced" top star set for babyface turn, New favorite to win the Men's Royal Rumble revealed?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. It was the second RAW of 2021, and a lot that happened even it wasn't as powerful as the post-Day 1 episode.

A few more superstars declared their entry into the Royal Rumble match, including AJ Styles and Damian Priest. The United States Champion teamed up with The Street Profits in a losing effort against The Dirty Dawgs and Apollo Crews. The Dirty Dawgs have been quietly protected despite losing to Priest, and seem to have gotten the last laugh.

The build-up to the Royal Rumble continued, and it will only continue to accelerate as WrestleMania season draws closer. Here is what WWE subtly told us last night:

#5. Brock Lesnar disgraces Bobby Lashley on RAW, with far-reaching consequences?

The opening segment saw Brock Lesnar come out, and have a dream confrontation with Bobby Lashley. Despite MVP and Paul Heyman -- the two best talkers -- being in the ring, it was Lesnar and Lashley doing the talking.

Last week's episode ended with Bobby Lashley earning a WWE title shot against Brock Lesnar, but The Beast Incarnate refused to acknowledge him and simply said that he would see Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

Brock Lesnar's focus has been Roman Reigns, and on the latest episode, the disrespect continued. Lashley was labeled a "Brock Lesnar wannabe" among other things, and the WWE Champion made a knock-knock joke with the ultimate disrespect, asking "Bobby who?" before walking away.

Bobby Lashley declared that The Hurt Business was over and took out Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, who attacked him from behind. The faction is now done for good after an underwhelming reunion, and Bobby Lashley could be set for a big change in character.

There was a rumor earlier that WWE has been planting the seeds for a Bobby Lashley face turn, and despite Brock Lesar's current status as a fan-favorite, The Almighty could join him in that role.

WWE has been hinting at a Bobby Lashley face turn for a while now, and the disrespect shown to him by the lack of acknowledgement only reaffirms this. It's a good decision to turn Lashley face, as it's been nearly four years since his WWE return, and he only enjoyed one brief run as a babyface.

