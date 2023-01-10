5 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW: John Cena's WrestleMania 39 opponent teased, top star quietly turns babyface after 3 years? (January 9th, 2023)

Welcome to the second edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW of 2023. It was the second episode of the red brand, proving to be highly interesting.

Things slowly picked up, and the show ended with an epic gauntlet match. Not only were there more superstars announcing their entry into the Royal Rumble match, but a lot of storyline progression as well.

Let's start with one segment that had three subtle hints this week:

#5. Three major teases in one segment on RAW

Austin Theory came out on RAW following his successful United States Title defense over Seth Rollins last week, declaring that "The Champ is here." This was an obvious tease of a WrestleMania 39 match, although some rumors indicate that Cena vs. Logan Paul could be the direction.

Either way, Seth Rollins came out to a hero's welcome, and his promos weren't even like a heel anymore. From the looks of things, he has quietly turned face for the first time in three years.

Bobby Lashley will return from his suspension/firing and walk past Seth Rollins to spear Theory, showing that he will go for the United States Title. There was also a tease of him rejoining The Hurt Business, but he said that while he respects MVP (who got him reinstated), he wasn't looking to go back in the old direction. We like a bit of character consistency, and this was it.

#4. What was the meaning behind the Alexa Bliss-Uncle Howdy segment?

Alexa Bliss had an interesting segment on RAW, addressing her brutal assault on RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair last week. It was interesting, and we saw the Uncle Howdy clip where he asked her if she was in charge.

Uncle Howdy made a physical appearance before it cut to the break. The meaning of the segment was likely that he would have a large influence on Alexa Bliss in the future. However, ending it abruptly was a terrible decision by WWE.

#3. Is a mini Ali-Ziggler feud on the horizon?

Mustafa Ali confronted Dolph Ziggler this week, asking him why he refused to tag with him for the Tag Team Turmoil match, instead choosing to face Solo Sikoa. Ali reminded him that he had cost him the US Title earlier.

From the looks of things, we're going to have a mini-TV feud on RAW between Ali and the veteran Dolph Ziggler.

#2. Are the tag team titles being split again?

In one of the most interesting parts of the show this week, Adam Pearce informed The Usos that there would be a tag team turmoil match to determine the #1 contenders for the RAW Tag Team Championship.

You read that right; Pearce specifically mentioned the RAW Tag Team Titles. Kevin Patrick even mentioned that as well. When The Judgment Day won the epic Tag Team Turmoil match (with Damian Priest being the standout performer), the Usos only lifted the red titles.

It looks like, with no explanation, the titles are being split. Will the same happen to Roman Reigns?

#1. Did WWE subtly show that 2023 will be the year of Judgment Day?

As mentioned, Judgment Day put on an epic performance in the tag team turmoil match. Damian Priest and Finn Balor began the proceedings and would defeat every team put in their way, including The Street Profits and Alpha Academy.

Montez Ford mesmerized in the final standoff, but Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio made the difference. Dom, for one, had to replace the injured Finn Balor, as he was medically disqualified. The Eradicator prevented Ford from getting the pin, with Dominik taking advantage of the situation quickly.

Much of this week's time on RAW was spent either establishing Dominik's new prison character or the rest of The Judgment Day. This is a massive sign that 2023 could be their year.

