Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW! Crown Jewel 2022 is only a few days away, but this was, unfortunately, the weakest episode of RAW in a long time.

A lot of it had to do with things simply not feeling as important or a job that wasn't done well enough in terms of building up toward the Saudi Arabia event.

However, it wasn't all bad. The beginning and ending were certainly fantastic, and there were exciting bits in between. So let's jump right into what WWE subtly told us on the latest episode of RAW in October:

#5. Elias' shaky relationship with Matt Riddle

Elias defeated Chad Gable this week, thanks to the help of Matt Riddle. In a backstage segment before the bout, Elias said that he hated interferences and only tolerated Riddle last week.

It's clear that his character, while technically a babyface at the moment, is going to turn heel at some point, and Riddle will be the victim. The feud itself is seemingly a downgrade for Riddle given that he headlined Extreme Rules and defeated Seth Rollins, but it's still something that gets him on TV.

Make no mistake, the returning Elias is going to turn heel very soon.

#4. Nikki Cross, the RAW Women's Championship, and WarGames

Nikki Cross and the conclusion of RAW was perhaps the reason why you won't see fans severely criticize the episode. Bayley defeated Bianca Belair in the main event as expected, but it wasn't how fans thought it would play out.

The final five minutes were chaotic and epic as a mystery woman flung herself from the ring post to take out Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, and incidentally, the referee too. By that point, Belair had hit the KOD and was all set to win, but there was nobody to make the count.

Right before the next referee appeared, the mystery woman was revealed to be Nikki Cross (mentioned by this name and not Nikki A.S.H.), indicating a character change and the end of her superhero gimmick after 14 months.

In fact, Kevin Patrick said that he had never seen Cross this unhinged, to which Corey Graves replied, "I have," subtly hinting at her SAnitY days.

It's clear that the unhinged Cross will be playing a huge role in the upcoming WarGames match at Survivor Series 2022. However, WWE left a big question mark on who she will align with. That, for us, is a positive.

#3. WWE's attempt to keep Austin Theory and Mustafa Ali strong at the same time

Austin Theory finally got a big win on TV against Mustafa Ali, who has been teased as the next United States Title challenger. Fans were a bit surprised with the result, but given that Rollins had a role to play, it was an interference bout to give Mr. Money in the Bank a win while keeping Ali strong.

The former RETRIBUTION leader even got the last word with his attack on Rollins, indicating that he is still coming for the US Title, presumably at Crown Jewel.

#2. A foreshadowing was made about a big return

Tommaso Ciampa was mentioned by The Miz for the first time in a while. He even said that Dexter Lumis' jealousy was because he chose Ciampa as his protege over him.

Johnny Gargano interrupted the A-Lister and stated that he texted Ciampa. Gargano confirmed that the former NXT Champion is injured. R-Truth then came out and challenged the former WWE Champion. Thanks to a little trolling from Johnny Gargano, who distracted The Miz by pretending to be Dexter Lumis, Truth picked up the win in his hometown.

However, the repeated Ciampa mentions were a clear and subtle foreshadowing of his return to RAW.

#1. The OC is set to get a female member soon

The O.C.-Judgment Day feud opened the show on RAW, with Finn Balor and Karl Anderson competing in a match. As with every Judgment Day match, it was chaotic and filled with interference. However, this week, in particular, emphasized how much of a threat the former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley is.

She has become the de facto enforcer of the group, which is nice for a change because it's rare to see a female star being an enforcer in a primarily-male faction. The Nightmare took out Gallows with a bodyslam and a low blow which led to The O.C. addressing Ripley in a couple of hilarious backstage segments in the doctor's room.

They made it clear on RAW that she is a big problem, and it's also a huge indication that they are going to recruit a female member. The fact that there are no hints or rumors about who it could be means that fans will be on their toes to find out and speculate.

Who do you think will be the female member of The OC? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments below!

