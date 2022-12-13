Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. It was certainly an interesting episode, although not necessarily the strongest. Either way, we can see that WWE is trying its best to ensure that the year ends with a bang.

It certainly doesn't help that RAW doesn't have an active World Champion who is present. Despite this, the brand is thriving, and this is what WWE subtly told us this week:

#5. Chad Gable is being slowly built-up despite losing to AJ Styles on RAW

Chad Gable had a great showing against AJ Styles, who he challenged backstage before the show. The Alpha Academy member has emerged as the workhorse of not just RAW but WWE in general.

We hope that one day Gable can pick up the win on such instances, but it seemed evident that he wasn't getting past AJ Styles. Either way, a shocking upset would make for a great story.

One thing is clear - Gable is being made to look good in defeat, and it's by design. Don't be surprised to see him getting slowly pushed in the process.

#4. The big SAnitY tease

#WWERAW Nikki Cross with another SAnitY tease.The new drawings have 10-12-16 which was SAnitY’s debut, and 11-21-18 was when she had a match with Candice in NXT. Nikki Cross with another SAnitY tease.The new drawings have 10-12-16 which was SAnitY’s debut, and 11-21-18 was when she had a match with Candice in NXT. 👀 #WWERAW https://t.co/oh0erjEYbR

Nikki Cross has been in the background, and WWE has begun the tease to reunite the popular faction SAnitY again. As you may remember, they had a great run in NXT but an underwhelming one on the main roster.

Given that SAnitY was a Triple H project and there are rumors of Eric Young returning, don't be surprised to see the faction get back together after disbanding in 2019.

The dates written in the brief backstage segment were a subtle indication of Sanity, as the 10-12-16 date was when they formed in the first place.

#3. An unexpected new alliance has been forged

Kevin Owens seemingly rejected Elias' plea for help against The Bloodline after Matt Riddle was taken out. Elias lost his match to Solo Sikoa on RAW, and it was only post-match when Kevin Owens appeared for the save.

Because of his history with Elias and/or Ezekiel, he even gave him a stunner to remind him where he stands.

However, it was still the tease of an alliance, and Owens has seemingly replaced Riddle for now.

#2. The Alexa Bliss-Bray Wyatt tease

Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley to become the #1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship. She was overtaken for a second when the firefly logo appeared on the screen, catching her now-former ally Bianca Belair in a Sister Abigail position before releasing her.

It was a cold moment that left the champion stunned. It was a subtle tease about the big character change that is to come for Bliss and the control that Bray Wyatt still has over her.

#1. Is a massive comeback for Bobby Lashley inevitable?

RAW had a shocking end this week as Seth Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley. But that wasn't the surprise. Lashley laid his hands on a WWE official again and, when confronted by Adam Pearce, shoved him as well.

This resulted in Pearce declaring that Lashley was fired from WWE, and the show went off the air as everyone from Lashley to the fans was stunned.

We have a few theories about why Lashley was fired, but it seems to be a subtle indication that his 2022 is over and that big things await next year - from Brock Lesnar to major character changes.

