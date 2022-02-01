5 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW after Royal Rumble: WWE's big mistake with a feud; Tag team to break up soon? 

WWE RAW had a spectacular showing after the Royal Rumble event. Ronda Rousey appeared at her first RAW episode in around three years, while the next challengers for the WWE Championship were decided.

Monday night's show built up the upcoming Elimination Chamber event and determined the competitors facing Lashley inside the dreaded structure.

Ronda Rousey also appeared to address her intentions but didn't announce whether she would face Charlotte or Becky Lynch at WrestleMania, leading to more speculation.

However, with the Elimination Chamber coming up first, the next few weeks will determine how the superstars fare on the Road to WrestleMania.

Without further ado, let's decipher five things WWE told us subtly on the RAW after Rumble.

#5 Nikki A.S.H.'s transformation on RAW might not be complete

Nikki A.S.H. startled everyone a couple of months ago when she came out dressed in a completely new look, complete with a mask. Calling herself Almost a Superhero, she managed to win the RAW Women's Championship and even briefly held the Women's Tag Team title with Rhea Ripley.

However, after losing the titles, Nikki was caught in a downward spiral. The constant taunts of Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega, along with repeated losses, unleashed something in her. Having been called the anchor that was dragging Rhea, Nikki could not keep her calm and ended up attacking her partner, turning heel in the process.

Unfortunately, on RAW this week, Nikki was unable to get the all-important win against Rhea. When a superstar turns heel, one of the major things they need at the time is big wins. However, Nikki can make up for her recent loss by continuing her transformation.

She still has the superhero gimmick, although now she's coming off as far more delusional. By ditching this character and going back to the gritty gimmick that she had when first called up to the main roster, she might become a force to be reckoned with.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy