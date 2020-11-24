Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. Happy to be back after almost a month away and a special thanks goes out to Riju Dasgupta for covering 'things WWE subtly told us' for RAW, SmackDown, and Survivor Series during this absence.

It was a happening episode of RAW without Drew McIntyre, but one that centered around finding his next opponent. Since that was the central theme, let's start off with what transpired and what it could mean going forward on RAW.

#5. RAW's explosive start and the fallout

The central theme of the show

The Red brand had quite the explosive start with WWE official Adam Pearce in the ring alongside the five members of the Men's RAW Survivor Series team. As you probably know, the RAW Men's team enjoyed a clean sweep and while it wasn't unprecedented, Adam Pearce couldn't hide the fact that it was impressive.

As a result, RAW started off with the search for a title challenger for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, and naturally, the five potential contenders were Keith Lee, Riddle, Braun Strowman, Sheamus, and AJ Styles.

Adam Pearce asked each member to make a case for getting a WWE Championship opportunity and each member cut off the other and stated their case. Braun Strowman, however, didn't take too kindly and ended up grabbing Adam Pearce before attacking him.

Braun Strowman was escorted out and his night on RAW was over. As a result, he seemingly lost his No. 1 contender's opportunity, and while Adam Pearce came out from the trainer's room, he was approached by Charly Caruso, Bobby Lashley, and then Randy Orton.

He then declared that there would be three singles matches that would lead to a No. 1 contender's triple threat match, with the three winners facing off next week to cement themselves as Drew McIntyre's next opponent.

"We're going to have a series of three singles matches. The winners of those matches will meet next week on #WWERaw in a Triple Threat. The winner of that match will go on to face @DMcIntyreWWE for the WWE Championship." — @ScrapDaddyAP. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/8eZtVggoxl — WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2020

It appears as though a few things have come off this - Firstly, Braun Strowman and Adam Pearce could have a clash of heads again (not literally), with Pearce stating that if he had the power, Strowman would be fired for his actions on RAW.

That would be an interesting way to go about, but back to the contender's matches, the outcomes saw Riddle defeat Sheamus, while Keith Lee defeated Bobby Lashley by disqualification.

AJ Styles defeated Randy Orton thanks to some help from The Fiend, but we'll get back to that.

While AJ Styles might be a clear favorite among the three, Braun Strowman's interaction and role in the entire situation could lead to him becoming Drew McIntyre's TLC opponent.

Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman as the TLC main event would be solid with the said stipulation and it could be an explosive match-up. Until then, we'll have to see how it plays out going forward next week.