5 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Top babyface getting "overpushed", Unexpected name set to turn heel?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. It was a good episode this week as the build to Survivor Series finally began. We saw six changes of the WWE 24/7 Championship, with commentators Corey Graves and Byron Saxton getting a brief taste of the gold as well.

There were multiple heel turns on the night, and overall, it did a lot to build interest towards Survivor Series - something that should have happened starting two weeks ago.

But what's done is done, and this is what WWE subtly told us on the penultimate RAW to Survivor Series 2021:

#5 Chaos in the RAW Women's division and the fallout

While this isn't the case every week, the RAW Women's division seemed to be the most active part of the show. There was controversy over the fact that the RAW Women's team was announced without any qualifiers.

The only three women to protest this were Doudrop, Dana Brooke, and Nikki A.S.H. Doudrop was the first to speak up to Sonya Deville, while Dana Brooke was furious, claiming that she had already paid her dues.

Nikki A.S.H. pointed out that she is a former RAW Women's Champion, not many on the roster can claim. Deville booked a Fatal Five-Way match between the five women of the RAW Survivor Series team to determine Becky Lynch's next title challenger.

Doudrop protested Bianca Belair in particular, getting the opportunity, as she felt the EST Of WWE had already squandered it the previous week. The tension poured on before the match as Doudrop confronted Belair.

The thing is, she was right. Bianca Belair is already in a position of being an over pushed babyface, but luckily WWE handed it well on RAW.

It was a good match, and Bianca Belair dominated, but Doudrop came out of nowhere to attack The EST Of WWE, marking the first of two heel turns on the night and beginning a feud with the former Women's Champion.

Becky Lynch was on commentary with her unconventional hairstyle and made it a point to highlight the other women's accomplishment and single out Liv Morgan. It was the perfect set-up for Morgan to win, and she's now the No.1 contender to the RAW Women's Championship.

They had a tense confrontation on the commentary table, and we assume that Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan will be the RAW Women's Title feud for the rest of the year.

