Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. It was the penultimate episode before the 2023 Royal Rumble and just one week before the much-anticipated 30th anniversary of RAW.

Next week will be as stacked as possible, with legends returning and several high-profile matches - one inside a steel cage and one with a title on the line as well. But before we get ahead of ourselves, let's look at what WWE subtly told us in an interesting episode of RAW:

#5. Big plans for The Hurt Business on RAW

The Hurt Business could be reforming sooner rather than later. MVP has increasingly been making his presence known despite Bobby Lashley rejecting the initial offer.

MVP was at ringside with Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin as they lost to The Street Profits, and he was also with Omos as he decimated Elias.

However, his ultimate presence was made in the main event when he brought Omos out. While The All Mighty assumed that it was a distraction for him, it turned out to be an assist. Despite Seth Rollins stomping Omos on the announcer's desk, it helped Lashley pick up the win in the main event to become the #1 contender for the US Title.

While they will face off next week, it seemed to be a subtle hint that The Hurt Business will reform with Omos as a new member.

#4. Seth Rollins' star performance and what it implies

Seth Rollins put on an epic performance in the main event of RAW, taking out most members before falling short himself. He is a babyface now, and although he isn't going to win the US Title, we expect him to be in the final four of the Royal Rumble.

The performance was indicative that there are still huge plans for him going forward.

#3. Becky Lynch's inevitable redemption

Damage CTRL has largely gotten the better of Becky Lynch on RAW. However, she returned this week through the crowd and goaded Bayley into accepting a steel cage match next week.

The two horsewomen will now go one-on-one inside a steel cage, and this was a subtle way of indicating that The Man will get her redemption at last.

#2. A Dolph Ziggler-Mustafa Ali feud is inevitable, but who is turning heel?

Mustafa Ali once again bitterly approached Dolph Ziggler and momentarily took him down. It seems as though Mustafa Ali is scheduled for a heel turn based on the way the story is going.

Either that, or they become an odd-pairing tag team that gets really far in an unexpected fashion.

#1. What lies ahead for The Judgment Day on RAW?

The Judgment Day was gold on RAW, as usual, confronting The Bloodline. Rhea Ripley even had a tense face-to-face with Solo Sikoa, which was a great moment. Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest defeated The Alpha Academy, while Finn Balor fell short in the six-pack elimination main event.

Either way, each superstar has been advancing, and the faction as a whole just seems to be working and gelling perfectly together. It will be interesting to see if they dethrone The Usos next week on the special episode.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes