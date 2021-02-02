5 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW this week- Top star to debut soon, Female Superstar to adopt Hall of Famer's gimmick?

WWE actually put on a pretty formidable episode of RAW following the Royal Rumble, and while it was far from perfect, it did not drone on and on, as it does on most weeks.

RAW had a lot of interesting developments during the course of the show, but it was the little things that were left unsaid by WWE that give the whole affair a very interesting touch.

Here are five things that we believe were implied during the course of this week's broadcast.

#5 Bad Bunny's RAW appearance pretty much proves that a WWE match will come our way very soon indeed

Damian Priest & Bad Bunny Vs Miz and Morrison at WrestleMania 37. — TheRingsideRoster.com (@RingsideRoster) February 2, 2021

Not everyone that watches RAW may necessarily be a fan of Bad Bunny's music or the fact that non-wrestlers get a chance to perform in the ring when so many talented WWE Superstars like Aleister Black are forced to sit on the sidelines for months on end.

But as a corporate enterprise, WWE has always welcomed these cameos from pro wrestling fans in the mainstream, who they believe can draw new fans to the product. Also, from the fact that Bad Bunny is not afraid to get physical, it is clear that it's only a matter of time until he enters into a massive feud with The Miz and John Morrison on RAW.

Could we potentially see a massive match at WrestleMania, where Bad Bunny and Damian Priest team up to take on The Miz and John Morrison? Imagine how big the match will be if The Miz is the WWE Champion heading into WrestleMania 37.