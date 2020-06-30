5 things WWE subtly told us on RAW: WWE attempting to reunite losing superstars after a year, Reason behind big upset in the main event (June 29th, 2020)

WWE didn't have their strongest roster for the latest RAW.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre made an interesting declaration ahead of Extreme Rules.

Rohit Nath

The opener and a shocker

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. It wasn't exactly a happening episode, but it wasn't the worst either. It did far more to build to Extreme Rules: The Horror Show than SmackDown did, though that probably had to do with the timing of all the tapings and the overall testing process that's happening within WWE.

Either way, there was a contract signing that started the show and a solid star-studded match in the main event. A few names were missing but the episode wasn't so bad that they needed the "bigger" names. Either way, let's jump into the things that WWE subtly told us on RAW!

#5 WWE attempting to reunite two losing Superstars

Another week, another loss

Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan are two WWE superstars who have been on a losing skid lately. Riott has had a record of 0-11 since returning to WWE TV while Liv Morgan has been losing every week.

Ruby Riott is 0-11 since returning to WWE TV — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 30, 2020

There have been some rumors indicating that Vince McMahon wasn't too big on Liv Morgan and the way Ruby Riott has been treated as an enhancement talent. Either way, their stories are being acknowledged on TV, so that's a good start at least.

Ruby Riott has also been more of a babyface since returning and she's made clear attempts to patch up with former Riott Squad member Liv Morgan. It's an interesting story to go by and we can see them pairing up once again to become a part of the women's tag team division.

Since there seem to be no plans of a singles push for either WWE Superstar, having them in the women's tag team division is the best thing to do. There are hardly any teams in the division, to begin with, and it's severely lacking.

There's also a great deal of inconsistency with regards to how often they're defended and Paige made a valid point in criticizing WWE for putting the Championships on Sasha Banks and Bayley.

The truth is that they don't need it, but that seems to be a part of their story. Either way, we can only hope that Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan form a tag team and become legitimate title contenders. They both have a lot of talent and can fit right in.

It could also be the start of a good story as their Riott Squad run ended rather abruptly.

