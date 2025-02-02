5 Things WWE subtly told us at Royal Rumble 2025

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 has left fans buzzing after Jey Uso’s shocking victory. The YEET Master eliminated John Cena in the final moments to emerge as the winner of the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair dominated by winning her second Women's Rumble match.

In this article, we will discuss five subtle things WWE told us at the Royal Rumble 2025.

#5. Sami Zayn vs. Cody Rhodes is seemingly next for the Undisputed WWE title

Cody Rhodes defeated Kevin Owens in a ladder match, leaving The Prizefighter in a bloody mess. However, during his post-match celebration, Rhodes showed some heel tendencies by standing over KO while celebrating his victory. Meanwhile, Sami Zayn watched closely, having arrived out of concern for his real-life best friend.

This foreshadowing moment between Zayn and Rhodes subtly hinted that WWE may be setting up a future feud between them. The OG Bloodline member could confront Cody for brutalizing his friend, potentially leading to a rivalry. Elimination Chamber 2025 would be the ideal setting.

#4. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns is seemingly set for WrestleMania 41

CM Punk eliminated Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns from the Men's Royal Rumble match, but he was soon eliminated by Logan Paul. After these eliminations, a brawl erupted among the three, during which Rollins viciously attacked both Punk and Reigns. These outcomes subtly suggest that WWE is setting the stage for a major showdown between them.

Since none of the three secured a title shot for WrestleMania, it's possible that a Triple Threat match will take place at The Showcase of the Immortals.

#3. Kevin Owens is now seemingly written off from television

Kevin Owens' bloodshed is likely part of a storyline; however, because of this angle, The Prizefighter could potentially be written off television. WWE might announce Owens' injury as part of the storyline, resulting in his temporary hiatus.

This break might continue until at least Elimination Chamber 2025, after which the former Universal Champion could return to set up his WrestleMania 41 feud. Being written off television would also further solidify the impact of the horrific bloodshed incident.

#2. Seth Rollins finally turns heel at Royal Rumble 2025

After being eliminated from the Men's Royal Rumble match, Seth Rollins' actions seemingly confirmed that The Visionary has turned into a villainous star. Over the past few months, multiple hints have indicated a potential heel turn for Rollins, but WWE has yet to pull the trigger.

However, at this year’s Rumble, it appears that Seth has finally embraced his villainous side and is ready to feud with CM Punk and Reigns after the event.

#1. Jey Uso might finally be on his way to get his first World title reign at WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso's victory in the Men's Royal Rumble match assures him a World Title opportunity against either Gunther or Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. The YEET Master eliminated John Cena in the match's final moments, marking Cena’s last Royal Rumble appearance. This strongly suggests that WWE is fully committed to elevating Jey to the next level.

With the momentum on his side, it’s unlikely that Triple H will squander this opportunity by handing the OG Bloodline member another major loss. With everything that happened at the Rumble, Jey Uso's first World Title reign appears almost certain to start at WrestleMania 41.

