Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. It was a solid episode, although there were a lot of things that could have been done better.

However, from a storyline standpoint, there was a definitive progression, which is the least a fan can ask for when watching the show. It's unfair to expect every week to deliver, and while it wasn't necessarily the strongest episode of SmackDown, it laid the groundwork for the final month of the year on WWE programming.

So what did WWE subtly tell us this week on the Blue brand? Keep reading to find out!

#5. Is WWE set to sacrifice two former World Champions to The Usos?

The Bloodline story was solid this week, as usual. We saw further bonding between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn. Sheamus put on another banger this week in the opening match of SmackDown when he faced Sami Zayn and was defeated. And who was it that helped Sami Zayn pick up the win? None other than Jey Uso!

It was a good bit of storytelling, and there was even a subtle moment backstage after Solo Sikoa and Zayn left where Jimmy Uso asked his brother whether he was going to confront Sami Zayn about lying to his face about the Kevin Owens situation before Survivor Series.

Jey Uso didn't seem to be too phased, but it was WWE simply putting that out there. Sheamus would attack The Usos, informing them that he and Drew McIntyre will be challenging for the tag team titles next week on SmackDown.

It seems as though WWE will be sacrificing the two former world champions to The Usos/The Bloodline.

#4. Bray Wyatt's message and what lies ahead

Bray Wyatt cut an interesting promo on the latest episode of SmackDown, stating how technology has given us manners and how some must die so others can survive. It was undoubtedly a brutal take on survival of the fittest - adding a layer to his character.

He sent an ominous message, stating that he wasn't the one to attack LA Knight - and that if he did, everybody would know. This is a clear case of LA Knight being a stepping stone to Wyatt for his character building - and the eventual reveal of Uncle Howdy.

#3. The impressive Emma story on SmackDown

While some may not like Emma returning and losing, many haven't noticed that WWE is quietly doing a good job building her character. The reactions she gets aren't great, and that's understandable, given how long she has been away and the history of her runs on the main roster.

However, even her relationship with Madcap Moss gets a fair amount of time on TV, enough to establish it while not making it the focal point, while her defeats are also building her character.

This week, she expressed to her boyfriend, Madcap Moss, how much things have changed and how the level of competition has only gotten more difficult. She lost to Shayna Baszler on SmackDown, which was the right decision. And it was Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi who made the save - establishing themselves as allies.

WWE is taking a slow and steady approach with Emma, and don't be surprised to see people getting invested in her over the next few months.

#2. Triple H is going all in with Shayna Baszler

As mentioned, Shayna Baszler defeated Emma, and it took Shotzi and Raquel to come out and drive her away. By that point, it was 3-on-1, with Micheal Cole pointing out how there needed to be three people to take out Baszler.

Triple H is quickly building Baszler's credibility back, and that shouldn't be a surprise for those who watched her in NXT. She isn't destined to be Ronda Rousey's sidekick for long - she will pave up her own legacy.

#1. The eventual goal for the Intercontinental title feud

Ricochet won the SmackDown World Cup by beating Santos Escobar in a fun main event. He was confronted by Intercontinental Champion Gunther, the man who beat him to win the title. Their match will happen in two weeks.

However, WWE has clearly established Braun Strowman as the main threat to The Ring General, and it's hard for fans to buy into the idea of Ricochet defeating the 6'4 Gunther.

Gunther vs. Braun Strowman seems to be the ultimate goal for the Intercontinental title for late 2022/early 2023.

