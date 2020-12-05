Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. It was a happening episode that drew a lot of interest in the build to TLC.

Here's what WWE subtly told us this week on SmackDown!

#5 What's the meaning behind King Corbin's new faction on SmackDown?

The King got a big win

We're not pleased with the treatment of Dominik Mysterio since moving to SmackDown. One could argue that he was put on the sidelines ever since Aalyah Mysterio started making her presence on television and her angle with Murphy began.

With the angle getting a payoff and Murphy and Rey Mysterio both triumphing over Seth Rollins, they had to move on to new things. Apparently, new things on SmackDown now means Murphy wrestling while Dominik stands ringside looking like he's dressed to go to a party.

With that said, Murphy vs King Corbin on SmackDown was a solid match. While the Mysterio family was ringside to show their support, we saw the addition of two unexpected names to form a faction - Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake.

If you followed NXT over four to five years ago, you probably know that Blake and Murphy were tag team Champions together with Alexa Bliss as their manager. While a lot has changed since then, we're happy to see Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake back on TV.

They were essentially kept away from TV for a single irresponsible tweet by Jaxson Ryker back in June. This was when they were just getting their push as The Forgotten Sons, but two names have been forgotten.

Ultimately, Cutler and Blake attacked Rey and Dominik Mysterio and that allowed Corbin to hit the End of Days on Murphy for the win.

It seems that Corbin is finally getting a proper faction under him. However, we feel that it is missing two Superstars in the form of Jaxson Ryker and Chad Gable. While Chad Gable started the Alpha Academy, he would have been better off in the newly-formed faction. For Ryker, it would have been the perfect restart to his WWE career.

Chad Gable and Jaxson Ryker have been forgotten. While Ryker's situation is a little more understandable, Chad Gable is back where he started. This could mean another King Corbin push or at least one that starts a feud with The Mysterio family and Murphy.