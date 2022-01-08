5 Things WWE Subtly told us on SmackDown: Two-time world champion to return sooner than expected, Popular heel to become champion soon?

Welcome to the things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown during the January 7 edition. It was the first episode of SmackDown in 2022 and the first since the Day 1 pay-per-view.

The most highly-anticipated part of the night was the confrontation between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and newly-crowned WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

While that started the episode, it ended with an epic street fight with a title on the line. Here's what WWE subtly told us in a great episode of SmackDown:

#5. Is WWE putting too much emphasis on Drew McIntyre's injury on SmackDown?

Drew McIntyre started the year well with a victory over Madcap Moss at WWE Day 1. Following that, it seemed like Baron Corbin would be his next target, but that wasn't the case.

Instead, both Moss and Corbin attacked Drew McIntyre and wrote him out of WWE TV, with the company revealing that he suffered a "cervical neck strain with severe contusions."

Mike Johnson of PWInsider then reported that Drew McIntyre has been dealing with legitimate neck issues:

"The word backstage is that the angle was brought about by some legitimate neck issues McIntyre has been dealing with of late (at least several weeks), necessitating him needing to undergo medical testing. So, WWE wrote him out of storylines with the attack to be proactive about the situation."

Upon further evaluation by medical staff he will have a follow-up with an orthopedic cervical specialist. INJURY UPDATE: @DMcIntyreWWE suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions.Upon further evaluation by medical staff he will have a follow-up with an orthopedic cervical specialist. INJURY UPDATE: @DMcIntyreWWE suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions. Upon further evaluation by medical staff he will have a follow-up with an orthopedic cervical specialist. https://t.co/5Bju1faAW8

WWE put a lot of emphasis on the injury on SmackDown, where Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss mocked him in an episode of Happy Talk. While the former teased McIntyre's presence on SmackDown, Moss came out dressed as The Scotsman, taunting him with an accent imitation.

The amount of emphasis that WWE put on McIntyre's injury leads us to believe that it is, in fact, a short-term injury. While there were reports that the company hoped McIntyre would be back on time for WrestleMania, he could be back even sooner - hopefully, to conclude his feud with Happy Corbin and then move on to bigger things.

