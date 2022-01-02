Injury update on Drew McIntyre following backstage attack at Day 1

Drew McIntyre was successful at Day 1 as he defeated Madcap Moss. However, later on in the show, when he was being interviewed, Moss and Happy Corbin launched an assault on the two-time WWE Champion. The company has now provided an injury update on Drew McIntyre.

It has been a bit of a filler feud for McIntyre as he has been involved in SmackDown with Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss. While he had Jeff Hardy by his side before, the latter was released by WWE, turning the storyline into a handicap one.

After the brutal assault on Drew McIntyre at Day 1, WWE provided a crucial storyline update, stating that the Scotsman suffered a "cervical neck strain with severe contusions."

"INJURY UPDATE: @DMcIntyreWWE suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions. Upon further evaluation by medical staff he will have a follow-up with an orthopedic cervical specialist."

It goes without saying that this is simply a storyline update as the angle could be used to delay the feud and give Drew McIntyre some time away.

Fans were surprised when McIntyre was booked to face Madcap Moss at Day 1 and not Happy Corbin. The match against Corbin seems inevitable, and the use of weapons to assault Drew McIntyre seemed to be WWE hinting at a possible stipulation match to blow off their rivalry.

What lies ahead on the road to WrestleMania for Drew McIntyre?

For Drew McIntyre and every other WWE superstar, the road to WrestleMania begins in less than a month. Late January will see 30 men and 30 women compete in the respective Royal Rumble matches to earn a slot in the main event of WrestleMania 38.

Many expect Drew McIntyre to fight Roman Reigns eventually. While Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns seemed to be the initially scheduled WrestleMania 38 Night 2 main event, things have now changed drastically.

Brock Lesnar is now the WWE Champion and is likely to be a RAW-exclusive superstar for the time being despite his free-agent status. As for Drew McIntyre, WWE may speed up the process to become the No.1 Contender to the Universal title heading into WrestleMania 38.

