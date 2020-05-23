Otis and Mandy Rose teamed together while an old rivalry was renewed

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown! We're now on the road to WWE Backlash 2020 and things are getting a bit exciting. While we don't think every match is going to be exciting, there have been a few new developments.

SmackDown has seen a few new changes in direction, with some good and some bad. There was a big return as well, one which turned out to be a permanent move from RAW. Next week is going to be an interesting one as the semifinals of the Intercontinental Championship will heat up.

Let's jump right into it:

#5 A surprising direction for the WWE Universal Champion

Not the strongest match

Universal Champion Braun Strowman has a big task ahead of him at WWE Backlash 2020. However, it isn't the most exciting match-up nor does it make much sense. At Backlash, Braun Strowman will be taking on The Miz and John Morrison in a 2-on-1 handicap match.

The original plan seemed to be for him to face 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt, especially since that was what was hinted when he defeated Wyatt at Money in the Bank 2020. For some reason, WWE decided to delay it and is now having a handicap match where The Miz and Morrison will try to become "Co-Champions".

The problem with this is that it's far too predictable. Had it been Wyatt/The Fiend, there would have been a big question as to whether WWE is going to pull the trigger on a title change. In this case, it's quite clear that the match is a filler until The Fiend returns.

Perhaps WWE wants Strowman to have a long reign, which is why this feud would be essential. The last time Strowman had a handicap outing, he lost the Intercontinental Championship.