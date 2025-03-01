5 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown before Elimination Chamber

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown was the go-home show before the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The show featured major storyline developments for Alexa Bliss, The Rock, Cody Rhodes, and other top stars.

The night concluded with LA Knight securing a victory, defeating Jacob Fatu and Carmelo Hayes in a No. 1 Contender's match for the United States Championship. In this article, we will discuss five things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown ahead of their upcoming Toronto PLE.

#5. Alexa Bliss seems like the new leader of The Wyatt Sicks on SmackDown

Alexa Bliss delivered an Abigail DDT to Roxanne Perez on the recent episode of SmackDown, making a cryptic appearance on the show. After executing the maneuver, The Goddess stood tall in the ring as a Wyatt Sicks logo briefly glitched on the screen.

This entire scenario seems like a subtle confirmation that Alexa is not only part of the horror faction storyline but could also be their new leader. In the coming weeks, fans may witness a deeper connection between Alexa and Howdy’s storyline on SmackDown, eventually leading to Bliss taking charge of The Wyatt Sicks.

#4. Logan Paul vs. John Cena hinted for WrestleMania 41

John Cena’s music hit on the recent episode of SmackDown, but it was Logan Paul who walked out. The Maverick’s actions tempted the loudest boos from the live crowd as he hilariously mimicked The Cenation Leader’s entrance. However, Logan’s stunt also could be a subtle hint at a potential Logan Paul vs. John Cena match for WrestleMania 41.

This showdown seems more likely to happen if the 16-time World Champion fails to win the Men's Elimination Chamber match and The Maverick plays a crucial role in his defeat.

#3. The Rock and Cody Rhodes storyline will get way more personal

The Rock's storyline with The American Nightmare got way more personal as he presented Cody Rhodes with a new weight belt labeled 'Cody's Soul.' Additionally, the belt featured the date of Dusty Rhodes' passing, intensifying the emotional stakes for Cody.

This development seems like a subtle confirmation that the rivalry between The Final Boss and the Undisputed Champion will become even more personal in the coming weeks.

#2. A multi-team Tag Team Title match could take place at 'Mania 41

The tag team division remained chaotic on the recent episode of SmackDown, with The Street Profits also getting involved in the brawl. The current Tag Team Champions, DIY, along with Motor City Machine Guns, Los Garza, and Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins, all contributed to the mayhem.

This chaos subtly hints that a multi-team Tag Team Championship match could be on the horizon for WrestleMania 41. Adding a ladder match stipulation could make things even more exciting.

#1. LA Knight is on his way to becoming the US Champion again

LA Knight defeated Jacob Fatu and Carmelo Hayes to become the No. 1 contender for the United States Championship. Securing a victory in a match involving The Samoan Werewolf is a major achievement for The Megastar.

This subtly suggests that Knight could be on his way to reclaiming the U.S. Championship. Currently, Shinsuke Nakamura holds the title, and Knight’s victory puts his reign in jeopardy.

