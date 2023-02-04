Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown after the Royal Rumble 2023. It was the first episode of blue brand on the road to WrestleMania, and while it could have been stronger, it did just about enough to get the wheels in motion for Elimination Chamber 2023. The Chamber itself is only a couple of weeks away, which gives little time for a build-up.

Thankfully, WWE has been working on the build-up to the show, with the main event being made official and one more contestant, Natalya, being added to the Women's Chamber match.

Apart from that, this was what WWE subtly told us on SmackDown this week:

#5. The bizarre NASCAR race may have been a WrestleMania foreshadowing

The NASCAR angle saw Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Rey Mysterio have The Judgment Day interrupt their moment to harass the Luchador legend. While it seemed ridiculous at first, it turned out to be great and hilarious.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio would race off, with the two trash-talking each other. You can see when two people are having fun in an angle, and Dominik is most certainly enjoying his run as a heel.

Rey Mysterio won this time, with Dominik hilariously declaring that things would have been different if his Mami Rhea Ripley had been there.

Finn Balor's attire was hilarious as well, and we have to give this a 5/5. It seems to be like WWE is subtly hinting at a Rey vs. Dominik, father vs. son match at WrestleMania 39.

#4. The burial of Sonya Deville on SmackDown is finally over

Sonya Deville, prior to last night, was the worst-handled title challenger that we have seen in years. Very rarely has there been a superstar so undeserving of a title shot that WWE even acknowledged it as a part of their storyline.

Thankfully, they handled her well to end her feud with Charlotte Flair, as she had an excellent showing despite falling short of winning the SmackDown Women's Championship. It just goes to show that WWE wasn't planning on burying her after all.

Also, a shoutout to Michael Cole's subtle Mandy Rose reference during the match.

#3. A big tease for a small angle?

The Viking Raiders defeated The Brawling Brutes (Butch and Ridge Holland) on SmackDown this week before they were confronted by Drew McIntyre and Sheamus - who they took out, preventing them from progressing in the tag team title tournament.

It seems as though WWE is making a big deal by teasing this match, although it isn't that big a deal to begin with. Perhaps we're just a bit disappointed with how Drew McIntyre is being handled.

#2. Was WWE left with no choice for the SmackDown Tag Team Title contenders?

Braun Strowman and Ricochet have made a good pairing. They managed to outsmart Imperium's Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser to become the number one contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

Although Imperium was good, Strowman and Ricochet winning was essentially just WWE's subtle way of telling fans that they don't have that many options to feed The Usos.

#1. What lies ahead on the road to Elimination Chamber and beyond

Sami Zayn surprised Roman Reigns with a sneak attack this week. Reigns was in the ring with only Paul Heyman, but he was attacked from behind by Sami Zayn. The entire arena was red hot, with Reigns only being able to momentarily mention Cody Rhodes - his WrestleMania opponent.

Sami Zayn said he wanted the Undisputed Universal Title, and Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa came just in time, while Jey had been missing the entire episode. The Tribal Chief told Zayn that he will face him in the Elimination Chamber in Montreal.

While Reigns is almost certain to win that match, it could be a big sign that WWE will run it back next year.

