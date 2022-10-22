Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. Unfortunately, it was one of the less entertaining episodes, although there were still a lot of positives as well.

It set the tone for Crown Jewel 2022 and what lies ahead for the rest of the year, and there were several subtle moments and teases throughout the show that we will discuss. So let's begin:

#5. Liv Morgan's major character change

Liv Morgan faced Sonya Deville this week, but there wasn't a conclusive finish to it. It was more about displaying the new edgy Harley Quinn-esque side of the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

She went extreme earlier this month and has never returned to her "normal" self. Morgan destroyed Sonya Deville this week and everything seems to be teasing toward a heel turn in the future. Even if that isn't the case, it will be easy for her to transition into one with this new character.

#4. Logan Paul's possible trick to beat Roman Reigns

The Bloodline began the show when Solo Sikoa defeated Sheamus in the biggest win of his career. Not only were Butch and Ridge Holland taken out, but The Bloodline brutally assaulted The Celtic Warrior, injuring him and presumably writing him out for a while.

Sami Zayn told Jey Uso that upon Roman Reigns' orders, Logan Paul shouldn't be attacked. It was clear that Jey was never going to obey those commands as he admitted to being a hothead.

Jey eventually attacked Logan Paul from behind but got knocked out cold by one punch. The one-punch technique is likely to be the story that will be used to make Logan Paul a potential threat to the Tribal Chief.

#3. Rey Mysterio's journey to the Intercontinental title on SmackDown

Rey Mysterio is finally being handled well again. This week on SmackDown, he was confronted by Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium, with Mysterio challenging one of them.

This led to Mysterio vs. Kaiser on SmackDown and the WWE legend won the match. Don't be surprised to see him beat Vinci as well before eventually losing to Gunther - the final boss.

#2. What will be the outcome of the clash of the giants?

Braun Strowman and Omos were advertised for a face-to-face this week. MVP came out without the Nigerian Giant, and Strowman issued a challenge to Omos for a match at Crown Jewel 2022.

The match for Crown Jewel was made official and Omos finally came out - shoving Strowman out of the ring with ease. While Omos is being presented as far stronger and more imposing, this was WWE's subtle way of setting up Strowman's win in Saudi Arabia.

#1. Did we get the first tease of the rumored Wyatt 6 faction?

Everything involving Bray Wyatt this week on SmackDown was brilliant. From his promo revealing his more ruthless side to the QR code showing a psychiatric evaluation form as well as the reveal of "Uncle Howdy", the layers continue to reveal themselves.

It was likely a hint at the rumored Wyatt 6 faction, and WWE has trademarked Uncle Howdy and Uncle Harper.

