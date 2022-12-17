Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. While we feel that writer Rob Fee may have slightly exaggerated the need to tune in, it was a solid episode, and we will acknowledge that.

In fact, there was a lot more good than bad, and it started on a great note and ended on one as well. Often, the start and finish are the two most important parts of the show, just like how the opening match and main event are the two most important matches on any pay-per-view.

There was a lot that WWE subtly told us this week on SmackDown, and here are some of the hints:

#5. The next big program after Gunther's banger on SmackDown

Just like Sheamus, Gunther has been putting on banger after banger on SmackDown. He has been the best Intercontinental Champion by far since 2016, and his reign continued on the 16th of December as he defeated World Cup winner Ricochet.

After the match, Braun Strowman came out to make the save, and it's clear that the direction for the title will be Gunther vs. Strowman. However, given the push that The Ring General is receiving, there are rumors of him facing Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39.

Given the way he is being pushed, former Universal Champion Strowman is likely to get sacrificed to the 35-year-old Gunther.

#4. Roman Reigns, John Cena, and the Kevin Owens story

We will admit that the main event segment on the latest episode of SmackDown was a bit below expectations, but John Cena's sudden appearance made up for it all.

The Honorary Uce hasn't become a full-blown Uce yet, and there was a subtle moment where Sami Zayn referred to Kevin Owens as a friend in the present tense before quickly backtracking.

However, Roman Reigns told Adam Pearce that on December 30th, he would be teaming up with Kevin Owens and a partner of his choice. This is obviously going to lead to Reigns vs. Owens at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

What will be more surprising is the possibility of The Tribal Chief losing the Tag Team match on December 30th - as it will mark only his second defeat this year. The first, of course, was a DQ loss to Seth Rollins at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

#3. What will Hit Row's role against The Usos be next week?

Hit Row defeated Legado Del Fantasma and The Viking Raiders in an underwhelming match. We hope for AJ Francis' sake that he never attempts a dive from the top rope ever again.

Either way, Hit Row's win was a subtle hint that they would simply be filler title challengers for The Usos next week on SmackDown.

#2. Is Raquel Gonzalez on the road to a title shot?

Raquel Gonzalez was furious over how things have been playing out with Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. It was made worse last week when the SmackDown Women's Champion and Baszler took Shotzi out.

Raquel was taken out by the duo this week, and while it might sound crazy, she could be in the running as a favorite to win the Gauntlet match next week and become the #1 contender to the SmackDown Women's title.

#1. The incredible Uncle Howdy reveal and what it means

Uncle Howdy's reveal was undoubtedly the only part of SmackDown that left more questions than answers. LA Knight was shocked when he realized that Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy weren't the same people.

What it seemed to be was an indication that the Howdy character would make a bigger presence - even during Wyatt's first match back, whenever that is. For all we know, it could only be the start of more characters being revealed.

