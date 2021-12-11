5 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Huge change made to Brock Lensar's character after 9 years, Next big title change revealed?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. This week's show was notable for the absence of the Universal Champion and face of the brand Roman Reigns.

However, Brock Lesnar's star power seemed to make up for that absence, and the episode was largely centered around The Beast Incarnate. Things got interesting as Los Lotharios' undefeated streak on the blue brand ended at the hands of Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs.

Overall, it was a solid episode of SmackDown, and this is what WWE subtly told us:

#5. Brock Lesnar's transformation on SmackDown and the Paul Heyman tease

Sami Zayn was out on SmackDown in a wheelchair following what happened last week. For the uninitiated, Lesnar goaded Zayn last week into taking his Universal title shot on the Friday night show rather than waiting for Day 1.

With intentions in his mind, Brock Lesnar decimated Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns only took a few seconds to put the former Intercontinental Champion away and retain his title.

This week, Lesnar came out to confront Zayn and had a sit-down with him. The latter had a neck brace, two bulky medical assistants, and his wheelchair.

It was an interesting segment showcasing the new babyface side of Brock Lesnar. While we've had glimpses of it since SummerSlam 2021, this was perhaps the longest promo time that he has had individually in a long time.

We're seeing a somewhat lighter side of him as a babyface, along with the classic Brock Lesnar who destroys everything and everyone in their path. Given how WWE took the opportunity with Reigns' heel turn, there isn't anything wrong with experimenting with a character for Lesnar on SmackDown.

Paul Heyman even provoked Brock Lesnar to attack Sami Zayn, and The Beast Incarnate still claims that Heyman is his advocate, which will play into the storyline when Roman Reigns returns to the blue brand next week.

