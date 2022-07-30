5 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown before SummerSlam: Huge title change to happen after a year, first backstage change after Vince McMahon's retirement disclosed?

It was the go-home episode of SmackDown before SummerSlam 2022, and what a show it was. WWE programming under the new regime is already looking bright in the first week, although RAW was reportedly the final episode that Vince McMahon wrote.

Either way, changes are being made, and things are moving forward. Given that SummerSlam 2022 is only a night away, it only makes sense that the Friday Night Show was built primarily around that.

However, a quarter of the episode was for the build to Clash at the Castle, but we will get to that later. A lot happened this week on SmackDown before SummerSlam, and this was what WWE subtly told us on the blue brand ahead of the second-biggest show of the calendar year:

#5. A huge indication from The Street Profits' segment with The Usos and JJ

"Double J" Jeff Jarrett will be the special guest referee for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match at SummerSlam 2022. This week on SmackDown, he hosted a segment between The Usos and The Street Profits, where the four members took the liberty to ask them if they would be disqualified for various reasons.

Unsurprisingly, a brawl broke out, and The Usos accidentally struck the soon-to-be special guest referee. It was a tense moment, and although the Street Profits stood tall in the end, the tension between The Usos and Jarrett was indicative that their year-long reign as tag team champions could very well be coming to an end tomorrow.

#4. Max Dupri's return to SmackDown may be the first major change after Vince McMahon's retirement

Maxxine Dupri presented the SummerSlam collection, but what was interesting to note was that Max Dupri also made his return after Vince McMahon allegedly pushed him out.

This seems to be the first major change made backstage, and it could be a sign of things to come from the new regime - one that is seemingly going to set itself apart from the classic Vince McMahon era.

#3. What will be the outcome following the humiliation of Pat McAfee on SmackDown?

Pat McAfee suffered complete humiliation on SmackDown this week. Happy Corbin sat behind him in the audience and was harassing him by throwing popcorn before showing a picture of McAfee's mugshot, hinting at his arrest in 2010.

After all of that, Corbin hit him with a low blow to top it all off. However, it seems to be a more than obvious indication that WWE has no plans for the former United States Champion to win.

Expect McAfee to get another big win on another big stage tomorrow at SummerSlam 2022.

#2. Drew McIntyre to fulfill his destiny again?

Drew McIntyre will finally challenge for a world title after a long time. Since his loss to Bobby Lashley at Hell in a Cell 2021, he has been kept out of the title picture.

Although he crossed paths with Roman Reigns in May, WWE needed a way to drag on the feud for a little over three months, and they did so by deviating from the course and having McIntyre get involved with Sheamus instead.

It wasn't the worst decision as Sheamus and Drew McIntyre has incredible chemistry together and put up one of their best matches yet - taking up half an hour of the two-hour show.

In the end, it was McIntyre who emerged against all odds, and he could be the one to end Roman Reigns' two-year run as the Universal Champion.

#1. Is Liv Morgan going to retain the SmackDown Women's Title at SummerSlam?

Liv Morgan was made to look stupid on SmackDown this week. She teamed up with Ronda Rousey to face Natalya and Sonya Deville. Despite having numerous opportunities to tag a willing Ronda Rousey, she stayed and took a beating instead of preserving herself for SummerSlam.

While there is no indication that Liv Morgan will retain the title, if there is a major interference such as one by Charlotte Flair or Bayley, then it is the perfect way to have the champion retain by unfair means. It doesn't require a heel turn as well.

However, WWE needed to do a better job as they hinted at Morgan being a relatively weaker champion.

