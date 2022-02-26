5 Things WWE Subtly told us on SmackDown: Interesting plans for Brock Lesnar's character after 19 years, 2 superstars to get a big title push?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. It was a good episode of SmackDown this week that saw a lot of progress storyline-wise. The road to WrestleMania is at full speed on both RAW and SmackDown, and the build-up has been good so far.

This week's edition featured WWE planting seeds for certain feuds while cementing others. Who walked out standing tall on SmackDown this week? Find out as we discussed the subtle messages sent to us on the show:

#5. WWE's push of "The Biggest WrestleMania match ever" on SmackDown

WWE is going all guns blazing with the main event on WrestleMania Sunday. Night 2 will officially be headlined by Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar in a Champion vs Champion, title for title, winner take all match. It will officially be a unification match as well, possibly putting into question the status of the brand split.

The idea of a single world champion across two brands hasn't worked historically. We're not sure how it will play out, since Roman Reigns is expected to win and get the coronation of all coronations— not that he needs it. But he is yet to pick up a win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, and we fully expect that to happen.

WWE is also trying to do the same thing from 19 years ago in 2003 to make Brock Lesnar the biggest babyface on the planet.

That's what they're trying to do on the road to WrestleMania this year. While it may not be successful, he certainly is popular enough. SmackDown this week ended with Lesnar laying out all the security that were around to "protect" him, while Reigns, Paul Heyman, and The Usos fled the ring.

The feud is only going to get more intense and WWE is trying their best to put the Lesnar-Reigns feud on the same level as 'Stone Cold' vs The Rock or Hulk Hogan vs Andre The Giant.

While some fans might be offended by Heyman saying that this match is bigger than the ones stated above, it's simply marketing.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Anirudh