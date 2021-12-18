5 Things WWE Subtly told us on SmackDown: Popular name turns babyface after 6 years, Next title change possibly revealed?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. There are only two episodes of the blue brand left for the Day 1 pay-per-view - one on Christmas Eve and the other on New Year's Eve.

Both upcoming episodes will be pre-taped, but there are a few things that have been announced for SmackDown next week.

But before we can get to next week, we look at this week's episode and how things played out - starting with the main event segment and the most shocking moment on the Friday night show in a while:

#5. The fallout from the main segment on SmackDown

Following last week's SmackDown and Roman Reigns' absence, The Tribal Chief returned this week. Once again, a lot of the focus was on Paul Heyman and how Reigns would react to him.

At first, Heyman thought that he was opening the door for the car of Roman Reigns, but it turned out to be Brock Lesnar. Later when he did, Reigns exited from the other door, showing a cold reception towards his special council.

In the ring, the way it was all going to play out was inevitable. The tension felt like it was there for a long time, and The Head of the Table continued to question Paul Heyman's credibility. He asked him why he was protecting Lesnar from him, but the Wiseman had something different to say.

Heyman said that he was protecting Roman Reigns from Brock Lesnar instead. Reigns simply hugged him and thanked him for forty years of service to his family before letting him know that he was fired.

He proceeded to hit Paul Heyman with the Superman Punch and got ready to slam a steel chair on him. Lesnar came out for the big babyface save, indicating that Heyman is now officially a babyface.

It's the first time since 2015 that he has been a babyface on TV. The fallout of this will be interesting, but we don't expect much storyline progression to happen next week on SmackDown.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das