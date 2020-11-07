5 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Popular Superstar getting buried, Big twist in Aalyah's relationship with Murphy (November 6th, 2020)

Rohit Nath is off on a well-deserved winter vacation, and I'll be stepping in today to do his weekly column, which would take a look at all the essential things that WWE subtly told us on SmackDown.

SmackDown has been the undisputed 'A show' for the past few weeks, and The Samoan Dynasty storyline deserves all the credit. The Aalyah-Murphy angle has added momentum to the long-drawn feud between the Mysterio family and Seth Rollins.

The Survivor Series build has also dominated the other aspects of the show. As always, there was a lot to unpack on the latest two-hour offering of the Blue brand.

On that note, let's take a look at the five things WWE subtly told us this week on SmackDown:

#5 The burial of Otis continues on SmackDown

Otis' downfall has been both excruciating and predictable to watch. Otis' stint as Mr. Money in the Bank was never expected to succeed with Roman Reigns being in such fine form on SmackDown.

However, it can't get any more alarming than being booked to lose the briefcase. To make matters worse, Tucker turned on Otis and WWE is mysteriously yet to do a follow-up angle on the split.

Otis' booking received another body blow on this week's SmackDown as he lost the Survivor Series qualifying match to Seth Rollins. Another day, another big loss on Otis' resume and the situation doesn't look too good for the former Heavy Machinery member.

Otis was one of the most popular Superstars on the roster not too long ago. He had the woman of his dreams by his side, a World title shot in his kitty, and looked to be in the good books of Vince McMahon.

The WWE boss might still be a fan of Otis, and his goofiness would even get the pops. However, from the booking standpoint, Otis' is being buried, and all his momentum is non-existent.

Otis is in a creative limbo and what happens next with him is anyone's guess at this point.