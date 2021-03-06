5 things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Possible spoiler on Fastlane main event, Former Champion returns after 3 months 

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. Next week will be the penultimate SmackDown to Fastlane 2021, and we hope that it's an upgrade from this episode.

There were a lot of things that simply didn't deliver on SmackDown, but the main event certainly did. Here is what WWE subtly told us on SmackDown this week:

#5. Daniel Bryan overcomes one major obstacle on SmackDown

Daniel Bryan stood tall

Last week on SmackDown, Daniel Bryan demanded that he be given an opportunity to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship - and not under the same circumstances of his title shot at Elimination Chamber.

To nobody's surprise, Roman Reigns also came out in the opening segment on SmackDown, as he always does. It was for the build to the main event - which saw Daniel Bryan take on Jey Uso.

The two men faced off last week, with a Universal Championship shot on the line for Daniel Bryan. While it ended in a DQ last week, Daniel Bryan ensured that on SmackDown this week, he would get a steel cage setting.

It certainly worked in his favor, and Jey Uso was even attacked by Daniel Bryan before the match backstage. While that was more of a cheap shot, it was a good measure of revenge for what had happened to him.

Even still, there was something that felt missing on this episode of SmackDown. It wasn't even a bad main event, as Daniel Bryan and Jey Uso took themselves to the limit while Roman Reigns watched on as a spectator.

But it was the episode overall that simply lacked the edge to it - especially when looking at RAW this past week and how significant the central storyline between The Miz and Bobby Lashley played.

Daniel Bryan defeated Jey Uso and will officially challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Fastlane 2021. Unfortunately for Daniel Bryan, the chances of him winning and facing Edge are slim, so it seems to be a slight spoiler for the main event of the final PPV on the road to WrestleMania.

