5 things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown - Ronda Rousey's next feud; Roman Reigns' future revealed?

WWE SmackDown continued to build up the upcoming Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia next week. The premium live event will be WWE's seventh in Saudi Arabia as part of their 10-year partnership.

This week's SmackDown saw another match potentially being included in the show, as well as a stipulation added for an existing match. One of the popular superstars in WWE continued to suffer losses, while another, who has been built up for a long time now, failed to take part in a debut match yet again.

Overall, this week's episode of SmackDown saw several telling things WWE subtly let loose while broadcasting the show.

#5 In our list of things WWE subtly said on SmackDown: Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman are here to stay

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman started their partnership almost a year and a half ago.

When Reigns returned to WWE following his long hiatus, gone was "The Big Dog" the fans had grown familiar with. This man was no longer playing by the rules. However, there was only one thing he cared about - his family.

As the Tribal Chief, Reigns has delivered, but one of the best things about his new character has been the addition of Paul Heyman. The latter's presence ensures that Reigns stays heelish, something fans have been clamoring for.

The two stars seemingly parted ways earlier, when Heyman turned on Reigns to side with Brock Lesnar — however, it was a ruse. Paul betrayed Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, which, along with an attack by Reigns, led The Beast Incarnate to lose his WWE Championship to Bobby Lashley.

This week on SmackDown, Roman sat down to talk about his plans for Goldberg at the Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia. Although Heyman was next to him, it was Reigns who mainly spoke.

Reigns is quite capable as a spokesperson, but WWE has still attached him to Heyman to give him that solid heel foundation. If this week's show was any indication, this is a pair the company's not breaking any time soon.

