5 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Rumors of backstage heat confirmed, Former Champion to make men's team lose at Survivor Series?

Welcome to the penultimate edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown before Survivor Series 2021. Next week will see the final build-up to the pay-per-view - one that hasn't been done with the best effort.

However, the show was incredible this week, with a blockbuster first-time-ever match for Roman Reigns. We can't go further without acknowledging "Real Slim" Shanky, who had some hilariously entertaining Hindi rap to showcase, while Jinder Mahal called Hit Row "Cringe Row".

Ridge Holland once again spoke about his admiration for Sheamus, and when confronted by the latter's former partner Cesaro, Holland said that he will make a better team with The Celtic Warrior than The Bar ever was, hinting at a feud with The Swiss Superman.

Apart from that, let's look at what went down in this week's episode of SmackDown:

#5. WWE acknowledges the Charlotte Flair-Becky Lynch fight on SmackDown?

Charlotte Flair came out on SmackDown to promote her Champion vs. Champion match against Becky Lynch at Survivor Series. When she was walking to the ring, Pat McAfee made an interesting comment. He said that the last time that Flair and Lynch met, it made the headlines all over the internet.

This is a very obvious reference to the rumors (and now news) about the supposed real-life backstage altercation between the two superstars. It happened last month, and you can read all about it here.

It was interesting that WWE chose to indirectly acknowledge what happened backstage - something they usually don't do. Either way, Charlotte Flair's promo went into slightly cringe territory as she tried to make the crowd go "Uh Oh!".

It didn't fit at all, but what did was the appearance of Toni Storm. She hasn't gotten the best start on the Blue brand, but Storm confronted the women's champion by reminding her that she hasn't defended the title since it was exchanged.

She challenged Flair to put the title on the line, but the champion simply refused and walked away. It's surprising to see Storm enter potential title contention, even if she isn't going to win.

It makes just about as much sense as Liv Morgan challenging for the RAW Women's title after losing back-to-back matches against Carmella. With that said, we're not complaining. Toni Storm is in a great spot, even if she isn't going to win.

Charlotte Flair called herself the star-maker, but what she wasn't on SmackDown this week was a match taker.

Edited by Kaushik Das