5 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: The Undertaker to attack Superstar at Survivor Series, Dream feud to begin soon (November 20th, 2020)

A lot was riding on the final episode of SmackDown before the Survivor Series PPV. Go-home shows are always important as the final touches are applied to all the top angles. Considered to be one of the 'Big 4', Survivor Series might have lost some sheen in recent years, but it's still a PPV that has lineage and a history that needs to be respected and built upon.

WWE offered the last episode of SmackDown before Survivor Series 2020 to increase the hype heading into the PPV this Sunday. The first hour failed to achieve that goal as the booking decisions were downright puzzling and illogical on many different levels. Business thankfully picked up with Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns' contract segment.

WWE provided several hints about what to expect at Survivor Series and after the PPV regarding SmackDown's Superstars and storylines.

We unpack all the subtle hints that the company dropped on the latest episode of SmackDown.

#1 Did WWE tease a Survivor Series segment featuring The Undertaker and Sami Zayn on SmackDown?

All the focus is on The Undertaker's final farewell at Survivor Series. It will undoubtedly be a star-studded affair with many legendary personalities scheduled to grace the special occasion with their presence.

However, WWE would surely have a big segment planned for The Undertaker in which he can deliver one final Tombstone, or maybe more. It just needs to happen to cap off what is expected to be an emotional and nostalgic night for the Deadman and his fans.

Sami Zayn could very well be the guy to do the job.

The reigning Intercontinental Champion addressed the incident when the Undertaker attacked him on the SmackDown episode at the MSG in September last year. Zayn remembers, and he made it a point to send a message to The Undertaker.

The ring is starting to FILL UP on #SmackDown... 👀 pic.twitter.com/ANyhJUfKt8 — WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2020

There is also an alarming pattern with Sami Zayn's booking. The IC Champion took the pin in tonight's 8-man tag team match, and he is also the favorite to get squashed as the hands of Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series. Zayn is on a downward spiral of losses and pins, and he might be the scapegoat at Survivor Series.

Sami Zayn's obnoxious character is made for segments in which he gets a sound beating. You might be going - hasn't WWE already booked an Undertaker-Zayn segment before? They have, but it can be different this time, with the inclusion of other legendary names who have been close to The Undertaker throughout his career.