5 Things WWE Subtly told us on SmackDown: Title match to end with a big twist, Triple Threat match being planned for Hell in a Cell?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. It was another fun episode that went by quickly, and the build to Hell in a Cell began to take shape.

What we saw was a few Title challengers getting eliminated, while a few emerged - which is exactly what's needed for storyline progression.

A couple of negatives from SmackDown include Cesaro's absence, Seth Rollins' promo, and Aleister Black not showing up as well after making an impact on the blue brand last week.

Here is what WWE subtly told us on SmackDown this week:

#5 The Usos are back on SmackDown and a big challenge awaits next week

The highlight of SmackDown saw the legendary tag team, The Usos, reunite after over a year. There was a lot of reluctance on Jey's part, but his brother had booked the match against The Street Profits without consulting him.

All this seems to be an issue with Roman Reigns, but we'll get back to that later. The opening match saw The Usos take on The Street Profits, and it was a long but entertaining bout to watch.

Given the styles of both teams, it guaranteed fireworks. The Usos looked like they didn't even miss a beat, and picked up the victory. Jimmy Uso later requested to Adam Pearce that they get a title shot against the winner of the main event between The Mysterios and The Dirty Dawgs.

Adam Pearce accepted, but Roman Reigns seemed less than pleased. He once again tried to manipulate Jey Uso and put things in "perspective" by telling him that if he continues to reunite with his brother, then people will start making fun of him again.

Jey Uso seemed to agree, but the Title match isn't off. If anything, a bigger twist could be coming our way. But let's keep that aside for now.

The main event was The Mysterios vs The Dirty Dawgs, and for some odd reason, WWE decided to use the "injury" angle again, this time for Rey Mysterio. Dominik went out on his own despite protests, and Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode couldn't believe their luck.

While a Title change seemed to be coming, Dominik held his own, and his father Rey Mysterio finally came out. The distraction allowed Dom to pick up the victory singlehandedly on SmackDown.

While we weren't fans of the repeated storyline, The Usos came out post-match to hype up their showdown next week. This match will be pivotal, as Jey Uso could cost his team another SmackDown Tag Team Title win.

This will set in motion another interesting storyline.

1 / 5 NEXT