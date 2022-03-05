5 Things WWE Subtly told us on SmackDown: Underutilized star getting a huge push, WrestleMania main event result spoiled in an underwhelming way?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. There was only a small promo from Roman Reigns this week, but it certainly was an impactful one.

Drew McIntyre continued to dominate as he squashed Jinder Mahal in a SummerSlam rematch. A lot of what will play out at WrestleMania began on the latest episode, and some major matches were made official as well. Here are a few things that WWE subtly told us on the blue brand this week:

#5. Ricochet's big title win on SmackDown and what it means for him

There was a report that a certain underutilized superstar was set for a big push. The timing couldn't be any better. Ricochet was reportedly slated for a big push and he got an Intercontinental Championship match against Sami Zayn.

We called it in the "Surprises" article and it happened. Johnny Knoxville, who suffered an assault from Sami Zayn on SmackDown recently got his revenge. He distracted Zayn enough to ensure that Ricochet could pin him and win his first Intercontinental Championship.

He is now set for a big push and could be the first man in a year to defend the title at WrestleMania 38. It will be interesting to see what happens for him. As for Sami Zayn, he has an even bigger celebrity match against Johnny Knoxville, who has won the hearts of the WWE Universe.

#4. Ronda Rousey's submission game and the feud with Charlotte Flair

For a WrestleMania main event-worthy match-up, the SmackDown Women's title feud has been nothing short of underwhelming. The story that Ronda Rousey has with Becky Lynch is far more entertaining. While the two women are big names, Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair isn't a feud that has delivered at all.

The story of the feud is how The Baddest Woman on the Planet is seeking to be the "first-person" to make Flair tap out despite Asuka having technically done it before. Rousey tapped The Queen out at the end of the night after squashing Sonya Deville, essentially spoiling the result.

WrestleMania Saturday is likely to end with Charlotte Flair tapping out for the first time in her career.

#3. The Usos are set for a huge title defense at WrestleMania

The Usos retained their titles this week

The Usos defeated The Viking Raiders on SmackDown to retain their tag team titles and continue their record-breaking reign. However, given how things played out this week, they could have multiple challengers.

Perhaps this is the perfect setup for a multi-man ladder match. They attacked Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs from behind to allow Roman Reigns to enter, signaling that the duo will compete for the tag team titles at WrestleMania.

Apart from them, The New Day could be in the mix as could Ridge Holland and Sheamus. The Viking Raiders could also join the fray again to make it a ten-man tag team match.

However, Nakamura and Boogs seem to have their spot at WrestleMania confirmed following the attack by The Usos.

#2. Sasha Banks and Naomi's road to the gold

Sasha Banks and Naomi

Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina seems to be like any other TV feud on SmackDown. However, given that both Banks and Naomi don't have anything else going on at WrestleMania, it seems logical to pair them together.

On SmackDown this week, Naomi defeated Carmella. WWE hasn't done much to hide the fact that The Boss and Naomi are virtually guaranteed to win the tag team titles at The Show of Shows.

The decision could change at any time, but the latter is undoubtedly deserving of another title run.

#1. Is Austin Theory officially a SmackDown Superstar?

Austin Theory and Pat McAfee

Austin Theory seems to have made the jump to SmackDown after he told Pat McAfee that he will be his WrestleMania opponent. Vince McMahon told McAfee on his show that he would give him the opportunity to compete at WrestleMania.

While it was rumored that McMahon himself would compete at The Grandest Stage of Them All, the logical choice was to go with Theory. It's going to be a good match, but Pat McAfee's role will essentially be to elevate the young Austin Theory.

Whether it means that Theory has officially switched brands, we can't be sure. But he's likely to be a superstar on the blue brand moving forward.

