5 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Unexpected change in Hell in a Cell main event, Controversial Title change to happen soon?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown after WrestleMania Backlash. It was another incredible episode to begin the road to Hell in a Cell, and it was filled with storyline progression, interesting feuds, and concluded with a great Fatal Four-Way match which also had a big twist at the end.

Let's jump right into this week's episode of SmackDown and look at the things that were teased, hinted at, or indicated:

#5 A big change in the Hell in a Cell direction on SmackDown?

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

Roman Reigns came out in a tracksuit, and with every passing week on SmackDown, he does more to make himself dislikable. It speaks volumes about how good he is, and with crowds returning in less than two months, Reigns needs to continue to maintain his "heel game" before the fans inevitably cheers for him.

It's still a some time away. We incorrectly assumed that the Hell in a Cell main event was going to be similar to 2020, with Roman Reigns brutalizing his cousin. This time, it was supposed to be another Uso and not Jey.

The Jimmy Uso storyline continues, but we'll get back to that. Cesaro interfered with a promo where Paul Heyman was continuously buttering up Roman Reigns.

It's interesting because we didn't necessarily see this side of Paul Heyman when he was on RAW with Brock Lesnar. But nine months into this alliance, it continues to be fresh and unique.

Cesaro was the one who interrupted Roman Reigns and asked for a rematch at Hell in a Cell before he was predictably attacked from behind by a psychotic Seth Rollins on SmackDown.

It ultimately led to him getting stretchered out, and Seth Rollins seemed to be in a state of frenzy, unsure as to why he brutalized the Swiss star. This was a clear indicator that Roman Reigns vs Cesaro vs Seth Rollins might be the direction for the Hell in a Cell main event.

If so, we're slightly surprised that WWE is making Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins cross paths this early into the latter's run on SmackDown.

