5 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Unexpected star to turn face in Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar feud, Underutilized superstar set for big title push?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. The build-up to the Day 1 pay-per-view on January 1st, 2022 has officially begun and the main event of the show has been announced as well.

There weren't too many storylines featured on the blue brand this week, but that was a good thing as it allowed for some solid storytelling and progression. There's a lot that happened and a lot that will be riding in what is expected to be another epic episode next week.

But before we head to the Staples Center in Los Angeles, here's what WWE subtly told us on SmackDown in San Antonio:

#5. The aftermath of Brock Lesnar's return on SmackDown

Brock Lesnar made his return to SmackDown as advertised, and he wasted no time by opening the show. However, it wasn't Roman Reigns or Adam Pearce who interrupted him.

Instead, it was the official number one contender Sami Zayn. Lesnar was friendlier to him than usual, but it was only with one motive in mind. Zayn stated that he was scheduled to face Reigns for the Universal Championship at Day 1, but Brock Lesnar heavily pressurized him into making the Universal title match on SmackDown instead.

Sami Zayn said he wasn't ready, but The Beast Incarnate went so far as to go backstage with him before Sonya Deville confirmed that the Universal title defense of Roman Reigns would happen on this very episode.

Lesnar was naturally pleased because he had only one thing on his mind - revenge against Reigns. In the main event of the SmackDown, he came out as he proposed to be ringside for the match.

At this point, it was already confirmed that the winner of the Universal title main event would defend against Brock Lesnar at Day 1. While the answer was obvious, not many expected how it would play out.

Lesnar took Zayn to suplex city and gave him a beatdown before leaving. The Tribal Chief came out and had what was possibly the quickest title defense in his Universal title reign.

It's safe to say that a true injustice was committed to Sami Zayn, and not just a conspiracy. While Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar is official for the Day 1 pay-per-view, and it might even spill over to WrestleMania 38, not enough has been said about Zayn.

After over four years of being a heel, WWE might finally be in the process of turning Sami Zayn face again. If so, this will be the most unexpected turn that could come out of the Reigns-Lesnar feud on the Friday night show.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das