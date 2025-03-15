5 Things WWE subtly told us on Smackdown this week

WWE SmackDown this week was broadcast live from Barcelona, Spain, and witnessed new champions being crowned. The title change transpired when Street Profits dethroned DIY for the WWE Tag Team Championship. Besides this, two vignette promos aired during the show, along with appearances from Cody Rhodes, Paul Heyman & more.

In this article, we will discuss five things WWE subtly told us from this week's edition of SmackDown.

#5. Aleister Black's WWE comeback is seemingly on the horizon

Over the past few weeks, the comeback of Aleister Black was highly rumored to take place in WWE. However, the vignette promo on SmackDown this week has subtly confirmed that Black is seemingly on his way back to the Stamford-based promotion.

The cryptic promo saw a black background with fog coming out, and a numerical four was presented on the screen. So, with the former AEW star reportedly on his way for a WWE return, this promo subtly hints that it is in reference to him.

#4. Rey Fenix is also on his way to SmackDown

An orange-shaded video package also aired during the show. In the video, a star is seen in the ring, and the clues and hints indicate that the person behind the mask is Rey Fenix. Similar to Aleister Black, Fenix is also expected to make his WWE arrival soon, as he has already left All Elite Wrestling.

Therefore, this video package seemingly confirms that Fenix will soon be on his way to Friday Night SmackDown.

#3. Drew McIntyre & Damian Priest match is almost confirmed for WrestleMania 41

A major development in Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest's rivalry also took place on SmackDown this week. The Scottish Warrior destroyed the Archer of Infamy, resulting in Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura's match ending in the former's favor via DQ.

Not only this, but the Scottish Warrior also had a video promo on the show, which subtly made it clear that the Priest vs. McIntyre match is all set to take place at WrestleMania 41.

#2. Shinsuke Nakamura is not leaving WWE

Shinsuke Nakamura lost the United States Championship to LA Knight, which sparked rumors that the King of Strong Style might be leaving the Stamford-based promotion. However, Priest and Nakamura's match did not end in a clean loss for the former Royal Rumble winner, subtly indicating that he isn't going anywhere.

Usually, if WWE had wanted to write him off TV, Shinsuke might have been missing from this week's SmackDown.

#1. Seeds were planted for Jimmy Uso's heel turn

Jimmy Uso expressed his frustration in front of LA Knight and demanded a US Title shot against him. Later, in a backstage segment, Gunther also tried to provoke Jimmy against Jey Uso. However, Big Jim fired back by stating that he would be YEETING with his brother when he dethrones the Ring General at WrestleMania 41.

All these segments seem to be subtly dropping hints for Jimmy Uso's future potential heel turn. He might not be happy if Jey becomes World Champion and he has nothing around his waist.

