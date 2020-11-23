There wasn't much in the way of surprises or twists at WWE Survivor Series 2020 but there was a lot that was implied, that was unsaid during the course of the broadcast and we're here to shed light on a few of those things for you.

If you noticed something that we may have missed out on, the comments section below is your space to voice your opinions and share your thoughts about the points in this article and WWE Survivor Series 2020 as a whole.

Fear not, because Rohit Nath shall assume his regular articles, twenty-four hours from now, so this is my 'final farewell' from '5 things that WWE subtly said' as well.

#5 The Undertaker is done after Survivor Series 2020 and won't be facing anyone at all, including The Fiend/Bray Wyatt

Survivor Series 2020 did not feature any interruptions from Bray Wyatt or Randy Orton or anyone who could have entered into a program with the legend at WrestleMania, because the man's career is finally over and done.

Yes, The Undertaker told us several times that his in-ring career was over, but would you blame us for believing that there would be an attack at Survivor Series 2020, going by past experience?

To see the man ride into the sunset certainly brings about a whole bunch of emotions, from it being the end of an era to relief at a man clearly past his prime not tarnishing his ability by mixing it up with people far younger than he is.

Would you have liked to see an old-school superstar like The Undertaker put over a younger Superstar on the way out, as Sting did with Seth Rollins and (well, not really but) Triple H too?

Or are you glad that he had a fantastic ceremony, attended by those closest to him at Survivor Series 2020 without any interference or shenanigans?