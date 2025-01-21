5 Things WWE subtly told us on third episode of RAW on Netflix this week

This week's edition of WWE RAW was the third episode on Netflix, which lasted around 2 hours and 35 minutes. The show concluded with Seth Rollins defeating Drew McIntyre but suffering the wrath of McIntyre’s anger in a post-match beatdown.

Additionally, Sami Zayn tried to rescue The Visionary but accidentally attacked him instead. In this article, we will discuss five things WWE subtly told us during the third episode of the red brand on Netflix this week.

#5. Finn Balor is now seemingly off from television

Expand Tweet

Trending

Finn Balor was absent during this week’s edition of RAW. This was highlighted during a backstage segment of The Judgment Day, where faction members discussed Balor's absence.

Even Dominik Mysterio announced himself as the replacement for the former Universal Champion in next week's tag team title rematch. This suggests that after the Street Fight match against Damian Priest, WWE has decided to give Balor a break and take him off television.

#4. Seeds planted for Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens WrestleMania 41 match

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were engaged in a heated segment on this week’s RAW Netflix show. This occurred when Zayn declared his official entry for the Men's Royal Rumble match but was soon interrupted by The Prizefighter.

The self-proclaimed Winged Eagle Champion emphasized his friendship with Sami and expressed the belief that the OG Bloodline member could win the Rumble match. Further, he hinted at a potential WrestleMania 41 match between them, stating that he would win the Undisputed title in a ladder match, and they would finally main event for the World title.

This seems like a major hint from WWE, planting seeds for a future showdown between them at The Showcase of the Immortals.

#3. Seth Rollins could turn heel anytime now on RAW

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins somehow managed to defeat Drew McIntyre but was completely surprised by Sami Zayn's accidental attack. It seems that Rollins believes Sami's actions were intentional, which suggests that Seth's heel turn could unfold sooner rather than later.

Multiple hints for a Seth heel turn have been seen over the past few months, and with what happened on the recent RAW, it appears that his villainous transformation could happen at any time now.

#2. CM Punk can use his favour at Royal Rumble 2025

CM Punk cut a chilling promo on this week's RAW Netflix, sending a big message to everyone who will participate in the Men's Royal Rumble match. At the promo's end, Punk mentioned his favor from Paul Heyman and how he could capitalize on it if necessary at Royal Rumble 2025.

This seems like a subtle confirmation that fans could finally see The Best in the World revealing his connection with Paul Heyman at the upcoming PLE.

#1. Karrion Kross may have found his next victim on RAW

Expand Tweet

Before Seth Rollins' match against Drew McIntyre, he was engaged in a backstage segment with Sami Zayn. During the conversation, Sami thanked Seth for motivating him, and The Visionary emphasized that he would eliminate even the OG Bloodline member in the Royal Rumble match.

Meanwhile, fans noticed Karrion Kross standing in the background, observing the two stars. After the show, Kross posted a cryptic tweet, which added to the mystery. This all seems like a hint that Kross may have found his next victim on RAW, potentially targeting either Sami Zayn.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback