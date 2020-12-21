Welcome to things WWE subtly told us at TLC 2020! It was a solid PPV to end perhaps the most unique year in WWE history. While the expectations weren't high, the TLC 2020 PPV still delivered in a big way.

Here is what went down, and this is what WWE subtly told us at TLC!

#5 Drew McIntyre retains in the TLC opener, and order is restored again

That looks painful

Drew McIntyre faced AJ Styles in the TLC opener. It had the TLC stipulation, and it proved to be one of the most exciting matches of Drew McIntyre's WWE title reign in 2020.

There's no doubt that 2020 has been the year of Drew McIntyre, and at TLC, he established that by retaining the Championship - but it wasn't just against AJ Styles.

The match was as brutal and physical as expected, but the Money in the Bank cash-in attempt made the headlines. The Miz cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase and was set to become a two-time WWE Champion at TLC, but Omos took him out before chasing John Morrison away.

The match finished in a triangle with all three men trying to get the best of each other, but only one man reached the top, and that was Drew McIntyre. He ascended the ladder to retain the WWE title at TLC 2020.

With The Miz failing his cash-in, WWE has officially fixed their biggest mistake of 2020. Why even have Otis win the Money in the Bank briefcase when there was no intention for him to win it? Ultimately, he looked bad losing the briefcase to The Miz, and The Miz looked bad failing his cash in.

Seize the moment, and stay in it.



It seemed like a big waste of the Money in the Bank briefcase, but at TLC, the issue was finally resolved. Drew McIntyre is still your WWE Champion.