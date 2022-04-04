5 Things WWE Subtly told us at WrestleMania 38 Night 2: Roman Reigns' first world title challenger possibly revealed, Huge break-up set to happen in 2023?

If you often forget why you're a wrestling fan, then watch WrestleMania 38. Without a shadow of a doubt, this has been the best WrestleMania in years - perhaps one of the top editions in the 21st century.

Night Two of The Show of Shows delivered up to expectations and perhaps more - but not where you would expect, and certainly not how you would expect it. Things were action-packed from start to finish for a slightly shorter second night of the event.

All in all, it was fun, most, if not all outcomes of the matches were done right, and there were several moments to cherish for years to come. Here is what WWE subtly told us in the epic WrestleMania 38:

#5. Bobby Lashley could have big things ahead after WrestleMania 38

Bobby Lashley is the new giant slayer of WWE. It didn't make much sense that he would return prematurely, let alone for a match against Omos of all people. After all, he didn't even lose his WWE title fairly by getting pinned or submitted.

Either way, it was a good catalyst to turn him face, and the crowd at WrestleMania 38 certainly treated him like one of the biggest babyfaces of the night. In the end, Lashley would spear Omos and become the first man to beat the latter in the company, ending his long undefeated streak.

The commentators mentioned the chip on his shoulder because of how he lost the WWE Title, and it was a subtle indication that post-WrestleMania 38, The All Mighty will be challenging for gold.

Whether it's against Roman Reigns or its for a new world title, you can fully expect Bobby Lashley to be involved.

#4. RK-Bro to continue being the face of the tag team division

RK-Bro opened the show as they should have. They have been the best tag team of the year, and Randy Orton has had so much fun that we can't help but speculate that he personally pushed for them to remain together heading into WrestleMania 38.

If not, it would have been another typical break-up story where they would have had a match against each other at The Show of Shows. Thankfully, that didn't happen. In an epic opening bout, RK-Bro defeated Alpha Academy and The Street Profits to retain the RAW Tag Team Titles and have their first WrestleMania moment.

Post-match, The Street Profits called a truce and cooled down on the heel turn tease, offering to share their drinks with the champions. They even called in Gable Steveson at ringside. Chad Gable tried to spoil the moment, but Steveson, the Olympic Gold Medalist, managed to suplex him and stand tall.

The match and the result was an indication that RK-Bro isn't going to break-up anytime soon. They may even have a full year together again before WrestleMania 39 - where they may eventually face each other.

#3. Edge continues the evolution of his character

Edge vs. AJ Styles wasn't the in-ring classic that many expected at WrestleMania 38, but that's alright because in the end, what matters the most is moments. That's exactly what happened when tyles went for the Phenomenal Forearm, only to find former US Champion Damian Priest at ringside.

The momentary distraction allowed Edge to utilize the opportunity and he hit a mid-air spear to pin Styles. Post-match, Priest cemented his alliance with Edge, and he could be the first in what is rumored to be a faction for The Rated-R Superstar.

This was just one subtle indication of the evolution of Edge's character. Expect there to be influence from The Brood, but this is going to be a completely different group if/when more members join.

#2. Austin Theory's push and the incredible co-main event at WrestleMania 38

The year is 2022, and Stone Cold Steve Austin has headlined WrestleMania again, and Vince McMahon technically co-headlined the show on Night Two of WrestleMania 38. So how did it all happen?

For one, McMahon was at ringside for Austin Theory's match against Pat McAfee. While it was no technical classic, the crowd's love for McAfee and the way he played off it was nothing short of brilliant.

It was the perfect babyface-heel dynamic, and Pat McAfee's roll-up pin win was a great way to protect Austin Theory without making him look bad, all while giving McAfee the rub.

A special shoutout to Michael Cole, who had one of the best calls of his career for the match. The passion and authenticity of his friendship with McAfee played out brilliantly during this match, and he certainly helped make it a part of what it was.

Post-match, McMahon was furious with Theory, and McAfee urged the WWE Chairman to step inside the ring. Thanks to obvious help from Austin Theory, Vince McMahon picked up the win, and Stone Cold Steve Austin would return again to cause havoc.

He had a beer with McMahon before stunning him, and did the same to Pat McAfee. It was a long segment, but it played out brilliantly.

There aren't too many long-term implications when looking at this match, but one thing is for sure - McMahon's proclamation of Theory as a future WWE Universal Champion means that he is fully intent on making the prophecy come true - similar to Drew McIntyre.

#1. The unified world championships and the end of a long-term storyline

Roman Reigns won the bragging rights as he defeated Brock Lesnar in his sixth WrestleMania main event. It was an expected result, although we expected the match to go longer than 12 minutes.

Either way, despite not being the best main event, the outcome was the right one and Reigns is new the Undisputed WWE World Champion as of WrestleMania 38.

We're likely to get a lot of clarity about how things will play out going forward, but one thing is for sure - Reigns has had his ultimate coronation. Also, this was WWE's indication that the story between Lesnar and Reigns is well and truly over - this time for good.

